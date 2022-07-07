Brazil has five teams classified in Libertadores and two national classics in the quarterfinals

The 2022 Copa Libertadores has been designed for another season of Brazilian protagonism. So far, they are classified: Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Corinthians. In addition to them, Fortaleza awaits the decision for the last place in the quarterfinals, against Estudiantes de la Plata, this Thursday (7), at 21:30, at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Argentina, also with a strong tradition and achievements for the Eternal Glory, has only two representatives in the quarterfinals of the competition: Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres. The traditional River Plate and Boca Juniors fell in the last stage of the dispute, the last of them to Corinthians, in Bombonera.

Among Brazilians, the favorites for the title are Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG. However, there is no doubt that the five – or six – will be in the running for Eternal Glory until the last two candidates remain for the decision, which takes place on October 29, at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

In addition to the Brazilian numerical superiority, the tournament will host two national classics, in search of a spot in the semifinals. These are the clashes between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, and Corinthians and Flamengo. The teams have an extensive history of clashes, both in national and international football competitions. And in every match, fans promise to fill stadiums with chants and incentives for their favorite teams.

In the retrospect between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, Alviverde has a good advantage in victories and knockouts. In all, there are 89 matches between the teams from São Paulo and Minas Gerais, with 39 wins for Alviverde, 30 triumphs for Alvinegro and 20 draws. In the five times they disputed a decision in competitions, Palmeiras got the best in four of them. Galo only eliminated the rival in the round of 16 of the 2014 Copa do Brasil, when they won the title, hitherto unheard of.

Last year, the teams also faced each other for Libertadores, on the occasion, for the Glória Eterna semifinal. The first game ended in a 1-1 tie, a fact that favored Alviverde, by the criterion of away goals, now extinct by the competition. In the return match, at Allianz Parque, the decision ended 0-0, consecrating the classification of Palmeiras to the grand final.

Already in the retrospect between Corinthians and Flamengo, the dispute is more balanced, however, Rubro-Negro has a small advantage in victories and triumphs in knockout. The first match of the so-called Clássico do Povo took place on December 1, 1918, 104 years ago. In all, there are 142 games, with 59 wins by Mengão, 53 triumphs by Timão and 30 draws.

In playoffs, Flamengo eliminated Corinthians in four of the seven decisions marked by the national classic. The last knockout match took place in the 2019 Copa do Brasil, when the teams met for the round of 16 of the tournament, and Rubro-Negro won. The previous year, however, Alvinegro won. Now, the rivals with the biggest fans in the country will face each other again, this time for Glória Eterna.