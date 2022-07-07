Brazil, which has just received 5G, has almost 90,000 active payphones; know where they are | Minas Gerais

At Rua Alair Pereira da Silva, in the Taquaril neighborhood, in the eastern region of Belo Horizonte, the payphone rang around 4 pm this Wednesday (6). Yes, a payphone rang in July 2022, the day 5G began operating in Brazil.

The fifth generation of mobile internet promises a revolution: ultra-fast connection speeds, advances in technologies such as self-driving cars and the ability to connect many objects to the internet at the same time.

“Hello?”, said nine-year-old Felipe., who answered the payphone on Rua Alair Pereira da Silva, 14 years older than him. The device was installed there on January 20, 2000. He is one of the 167 payphones which, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), are still available in Belo Horizonte. In Brazil there are 88,047.

However, not everyone pays attention to these devices. In fact, nowadays hardly anyone “makes a phone call” anymore. And what most residents of Belo Horizonte want is the arrival of 5G, which offers more speed for those who want to connect.

Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa will be the next cities to receive technology, after the Federal District. There is no date yet for this to happen.

But Felipe, used to watching videos on his cell phone and sending messages through apps, noticed the payphone.

“I thought it might be something important and I decided to answer it”, said the boy who was walking down the street when the phone rang.

This reporter here had already called 35 different payphones, before the one located on Rua Alair Pereira Da Silva. Of these, six did not complete the call, 12 presented a disconnection message and one was busy.

Only Felipe answered. Then a child. And nine years old. Who doesn’t even know what a calling card is and has never seen a chip.

“Bye aunt. I’ll go for it,” she said goodbye.