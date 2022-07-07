Brazilian giant opens conversations to count on Leandro Damião’s football

At 32 years of age, striker Leandro Damião, known for his great heyday with the colors of Internacional, may be painting in Brazilian football this year. With stints in other giants in Brazil, the veteran striker has been playing in Japanese football for a long time.

Leandro Damião is one of the main names of Kawasaki Frontale, where he has been playing since 2019. However, he may be leaving the Japanese club, since he is the newest target of the Botafogowho seeks, in the market, his dreamed shirt 9.

Living a new phase in its history, Botafogo has been trying everything to hire a number 9. Names that had in the sights of the carioca club ended up having another destiny. It was just like Zahavi, who gave up at the last minute and Kardec, who got it right with Galo.

In search of a 9, Damião is Botafogo’s youngest. The first contacts have already been signaled around the player, despite everything, for the moment, that’s all. With the Japan club, Leandro Damião has a contract until July 2023, and it wouldn’t cost that much to Botafogo.

Boca Jrs eyeing Leandro Damião

In addition to Bota, Boca Jrs is also eyeing Damião’s football for the Argentine football season. Both assess the chance of an attack on the 32-year-old centre-forward.

