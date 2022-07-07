BRL 22.2 million comes into play and John Textor is ‘a thread’ from announcing a new reinforcement at Botafogo

The club’s board is monitoring the situation of the 20-year-old midfielder and is already preparing an official proposal

Botafogo is in ninth place in the Brazilian championship with 21 points and is looking for the next season’s Libertadores qualifying zone. Thinking about winning points for the season, Glorioso’s board is active in the ball market in search of reinforcements for the course of the season.

According to information from the Colombian journalist, Pipe SierraJohn Textor is monitoring the midfielder’s situation Daniel Ruiz. The communicator also pointed out that the businessman is preparing a proposal of 4.1 million dollars, about BRL 22.2 million at the current price, by the athlete who has been standing out in the millionaires.

In view of this, the board of alvinegro started negotiations with the club of Colombia. The 20-year-old midfielder has aroused the interest of other clubs, including European football, but no official proposal has been sent to the Club. in april the Glorious had already tried to hire Ruizwith a proposal of 3 million dollars, which was turned down.

The next appointment of Botafogo it is in front of cuiabá, scheduled for next Sunday (10), at 19:00, in the Pantanal Arenain a match valid for the sixteenth round of the Brazilian championship. In the last five games played in Brazilian were: three victories and two defeats.