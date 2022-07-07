Canada becomes first country to ratify Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership | World

Reproduction / Loop – 03.24.2022 NATO leaders meet in Brussels

Canada became the first North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) country to ratify the accession of Finland and Sweden, who decided to join the military alliance to protect themselves from possible Russian aggression.

“Canada has full confidence in the ability of Finland and Sweden to effectively and rapidly integrate into NATO and contribute to the collective defense of the alliance,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement released Tuesday.

The Canadian Parliament had already approved the entry of the two Scandinavian countries in early June, so an administrative act by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, was enough to ratify the accession.

“We wanted to be the first country to ratify it,” said a spokesperson for the chancellor.

The accession protocol for Finland and Sweden was signed by NATO member states on Tuesday morning, but the entry still needs to be ratified by the parliaments of the other 29 members of the alliance, in a process that can take up to a year.

Helsinki and Stockholm maintained a historic policy of military neutrality between the West and Russia, but abandoned this strategy after the invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow, for its part, has already said that the entry of Scandinavian nations into NATO does not represent a threat in itself, but made it clear that its reaction will depend on the organization’s military presence, especially in Finland, which shares 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.