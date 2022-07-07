Cancer patient has the coronavirus for 471 days in the body

Immunocompromised patients, that is, those who have an ability to fight viruses and bacteria, are part of one of the main risk groups for Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been reports of people who, once infected, spend months with the coronavirus circulating in the body.

Researchers at Yale University, in the United States, found out what the longest patient with the virus could be: more than 471 days. The unidentified man is in his 60s and is being treated for lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system.

Scientists have discovered that the individual has three different strains in the body, and they believe that the virus is mutating and the patient may be a vector of transmission. Genome changes are happening twice as fast as usual.

The study was published in pre-print version last Saturday (7/2), and has not yet been reviewed by the scientific community. The patient continues to test positive for Covid-19. The situation is different from the so-called long Covid, when the patient has some symptoms, but does not have the virus circulating in the body.

Without having a definitive name, the set of symptoms that continues after the coronavirus infection is cured is called Post-Covid Syndrome, Long Covid, Persistent Covid or Prolonged Covid. Cases in which the symptoms of the infection last for more than 4 weeks are called long Covid. In addition, some other patients even recover quickly, but have long-term problems. One of the most recent and comprehensive articles on the topic is from a group of universities in the United States, Mexico and Sweden. The researchers selected the most relevant publications on prolonged Covid around the world and identified 55 main symptoms. Among the 47,910 patients who took part in the studies, the five main symptoms detected were: fatigue, headache, difficulty paying attention, hair loss and difficulty breathing. Prolonged Covid is also common after mild and moderate versions of the infection, without the patient needing hospitalization. About 80% of people who caught the disease still had some symptoms at least two weeks after curing the virus. In addition, one of the studies analyzed points out that fatigue after the coronavirus is more common among women, as well as hair loss. Experts believe the long-term Covid could be a "second wave" of the damage the virus causes to the body. The initial infection causes some people's immune systems to become overwhelmed, attacking not just the virus but the body's own tissues. For now, there is still no adequate treatment for this clinical condition that appears after recovery from Covid-19. The main focus is on controlling symptoms and gradually increasing daily activities. Despite a full recovery from the disease, recent studies from the University of Washington in Saint Louis, in the United States, warn that anyone recovered from Covid-19 can suffer complications in the year following infection. Data from 150,000 people who had the virus were analyzed to get at the most common complications. The risk of having a heart attack, for example, is 63% higher for those who have already had the infection. The chance of coronary artery disease rises to 72%, and for a heart attack, 52%. It also draws the attention of scientists the increase in the number of patients with depression and anxiety. The study also recorded cases of coronary artery disease, heart failure, blood clots, irregular heartbeat and pulmonary embolism.

“This chronic infection results in an accelerated evolution and divergence of Sars-CoV-2, a mechanism that could potentially contribute to the emergence of genetically diverse variants,” the scientists write in the paper.

