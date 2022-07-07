“Candy” | Miniseries starring Jessica Biel gets a release date on Star+

O Star+ announced this Thursday (07) the premiere date of “Candy”the new crime drama based on true events and starring Jessica Biel. The miniseries arrives exclusively on the streaming platform on July 27 with five episodes.

Set in Texas in 1980, the miniseries revolves around the true story of the crime committed by Candy Montgomery, a mother and housewife who seems to have everything socially expected: a good husband, two children and a beautiful woman. House. Candy even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But when the pressure of discomfort starts to build inside her, her actions call for a little freedom.

“Candy” it stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza. Robin Veith, three-time Emmy nominee® (Mad Men, The Act), is the pilot writer and executive producer of the series. Nick Antosca (The Act, Revenge Cherry Flavor) is executive producer for Eat the Cat alongside Alex Hedlund.

In addition to acting, Jessica Biel is the executive producer of the series alongside Michelle Purple. (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) by Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) is director of the pilot, as well as executive producer. The miniseries is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, from Disney Television Studios.

