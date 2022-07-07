‘Candy’: Series that features Jessica Biel as ASSASSIN gets a premiere date on Star+!

The crime miniseries’Candy: A Story of Passion and Crime‘, starring the actress Jessica Biel (‘The Sinner’), has already been shown on the North American circuit and, now, has finally won a premiere date in Brazil.

The production will be displayed on Star+ and will reach the platform streaming in day July 27.

Check out the new trailer:

Based on a true story, the miniseries follows Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who seems to have the perfect life: A loving husband with a good job, a beautiful son and a wonderful home in the suburbs… driven to kill your church friend Betty Gore with an axe?

Enjoy watching:

The case shocked the United States in the 1980s, due to Candy’s drastic violence in the act of the crime. Furthermore, the victim’s then-spouse Allan Gore admitted that he had an affair with Montgomery.

The story won a book, called ‘Evidence of Love’ and written by Jim Atkinsonwhich discusses what led the young woman to murder her colleague.

Robin Veith (‘Mad Men‘) signs the production script.

Don’t forget to watch: