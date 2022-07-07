Ceará wins millionaire award with classification for the South American quarterfinals – Play

O Ceará advanced to the quarterfinals of Copa Sudamericana this Wednesday (6). At Arena Castelãothe team overcame the The Strongest-BOL once again, after the 2-1 victory in La Paz in the first legand secured the international spot, pocketing a Conmebol’s millionaire revenue in awards.

With the classification, Grandpa collected US$ 600 thousand (about R$ 3.2 million). The value is added to US$ 900 thousand received for participating in the group stage – each home game yielded US$ 300 thousand in bonuses – and to US$ 500 thousand of octaves. Altogether, it stays with $2 million (R$ 10.8 million).

CEARÁ AWARDS IN SOUTH AMERICAN SO FAR

Group stage: US$ 900 thousand.

Round of 16: $500,000.

Quarterfinals: $600,000

Total: US$ 2 million (R$ 10.8 million).

To the teams that advance to the semifinals, the quota will be US$ 800 thousand (about R$ 4.5 million). The next opponent will be the one who advances between São Paulo x Universidad Católica-CHI, scheduled for Thursday (7). In the first leg, the São Paulo team won 4-2 in Chile.

GOAL ALVINEGRA

In the strategic planning for 2022, the management of Ceará defined that the team should qualify at least to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. Thus, Grandpa reached and even surpassed the goal stipulated for the competition.

In the group stage, they advanced in the leadership of Group G, against Independiente-ARG, General Caballero-PAR and La Guaira-VEN. He also became the first Ceará representative with a spot in the quarterfinals.

SOUTH AMERICAN AWARDS IN 2022

Phase 1: US$ 225 thousand per game as home team (about R$ 1.2 million).

Group Stage: $300K per home game, 3x. (about R$ 4.8 million).

Round of 16: US$ 500 thousand (about R$ 2.7 million).

Quarter finals: US$ 600 thousand (about R$ 3.2 million).

Semifinal: US$ 800 thousand (about R$ 4.3 million).

Runner-up: US$ 2 million (about R$ 10.8 million).

Champion: US$ 5 million (about R$ 27.1 million).