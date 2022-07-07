Cell phone thief, says Bolsonaro

The current Chief Executive said that it would be a “shame” if PT were elected President of the Republic

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), accompanied by the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, told supporters that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will create the “profession” cell phone thief, if elected.

“In this polarization, you have to choose a side. I know I have a lot of flaws, but next to the other guy, for God’s sake. He will create a new profession: cell phone thief.”said the president.

Bolsonaro’s speech is in reference to former president Lula’s speech on November 9, 2019 at the Metalworkers Union, in São Paulo.

“I can no longer see 14, 15 year olds robbing and being raped, murdered by the police, sometimes innocent or sometimes because they stole a cell phone”said Lula at the time.

The chief executive has criticized Lula’s statement on other occasions and has even stated that “cell phone thief has to go to the dick”.

Bolsonaro also mocked the former president by saying that Lula would win the Nobel Peace Prize for solving the war in Ukraine. “drinking beer”. In an event at Uerj (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro), the PT said that the issue could “to be solved in Brazil at a table drinking beer”.

The president also mentioned the plea bargain closed by publicist Marcos Valério with the Federal Police. As revealed by the magazine Lookin his testimony, Marcos Valério gave details of an alleged relationship between the PT and the criminal organization PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital).

“What a shame for this guy to be president of the Republic”added Bolsonaro.

Search PowerDate held from July 3 to 5, 2022, shows that the scenario for the presidential succession remains stable and focused on Lula and Bolsonaro. Today, PT has 44% of voting intentions against 36% of the current president.

15 days ago, they were at 44% and 34%, respectively. Bolsonaro fluctuated 2 percentage points up – within the poll’s margin of error (2 pp).

Lula has his best performance in the Northeast (56% against 30% for the president); Bolsonaro, in the North (56%; Lula has 36%). The 2 tie technically in the other regions.

The PT continues with a significant advantage over Bolsonaro among women, young people and people with lower incomes, while the president has his best score among those who earn 5 or more salaries.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 3 to 5, 2022 through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06550/2022.

