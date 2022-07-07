Check out how to send an email to someone important and get a response

Getting no response after sending an email is frustrating, but very common in some cases. Especially when you send a message to an important person, the chance of not getting a response is very high.

So, check out some tips for sending an email and getting a response, even from important people. The data were published by the Forbes portal.

Tips for emailing and getting a reply back

There are situations where you can be sure that the message you send will never be answered. However, there are some tips that can help a lot and change your view on the process of sending email.

1 – The email should be short and clear

Especially when the recipient is an important person, the ideal is for the email to be short, clear and very objective. This will make the opening and response process much easier. Long emails are tiring and, unless it’s something urgent, are often ignored by people who already have limited time.

If the subject is really important, send more than one email, the first one should be just to draw attention and encourage a response.

2 – Ask specific and intriguing questions

Ideally, your question should be specific to a particular topic. This also goes for the message title. When emailing someone important, try to be clear in your questions and don’t leave room for endless interpretations and different types of responses.

Remember that you will be talking to someone who really doesn’t have the time to waste on irrelevant content. If you want an answer, be succinct and creative in your approach. However, make sure your question is honest.

Finally, know that all these tips can help a lot to get the email answered. However, there is no magic formula or 100% sure guarantee that can give you an answer.