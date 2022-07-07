China accuses US of ‘technological terrorism’

O Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, accused the United States of carrying out “technological terrorism”, this Wednesday, 6, at a press conference in Beijing. The US has pressed ASML Holding NV and Nikon Corp to stop selling to China the essential technology that produces most of the world’s chips.

“This is yet another example of the American practice of coercive diplomacy in abusing state power and exercising technological hegemony. It’s classic technological terrorism,” Lijian said, however, it did not say whether China planned any retaliatory measures in response to the move.

China is aiming to become the world’s leading chip maker, the US restriction would extend an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems coming from the Netherlands and Japan.

“It will only remind all countries of the risks of US technology dependence and lead them to become independent and self-sufficient at a faster pace,” added the spokesperson forthe Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

US officials have asked the Netherlands to stop the ASML company from selling some of its older deep ultraviolet lithography, or DUV, systems. According to experts, these machines are not considered next-generation technologies, but are typically used to manufacture less advanced chips needed for cars, phones and computers.

If the Netherlands makes a deal with Washington, the range of equipment banned from going to China will increase considerably. This would cause a serious problem for Chinese chipmakers at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

A competitor for ASML is the Japanese company Nikon, which offers the same product. The United States is also trying to convince Japan to stop shipping the technology to Chinese manufacturers.

It is the second time this week that Zhao Lijian has discussed with the US government. On Tuesday, the 5th, he criticized the warning by Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, that China was planning to dominate the Moon. Lijian said the United States has been creating smear campaigns against China’s space actions. According to him, the National Space Administration of China has always promoted the construction of a shared future for humanity in its activities in space. Furthermore, he refuted that there is an arms race in space.