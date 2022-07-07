Chris Martin says Dakota Johnson helped him improve Coldplay concerts for the deaf – Who

+



Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson (Photo: Grosby Group)

Chris Martin said his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, helped him improve his concert experiences with the band Coldplay for the hearing impaired. In an interview with CBS Morning, the singer explained that she came up with the idea of ​​implementing a vest that allows the audience to physically feel the impacts of sounds if they cannot hear them.

After the suggestion, Chris explained that he quickly embraced the idea and began distributing the vests at presentations for the hearing impaired. The star revealed that apparently the one who thought of this solution was his brother and co-writer of Billie Eilish’s shows, Finneas O’Connell.

“My girlfriend said, ‘I got you a Christmas present from a SUBPAC’. She explained it’s like what Finneas Eilish wears on stage when she’s with Billie, a vest that vibrates, so it’s useful for someone like him to hear where he is. the bass drum,” explained Chris.

In addition to distributing the devices to those who need them, Coldplay concerts also provide sign language interpreters for the hearing impaired.

Dakota started dating Chris Martin in 2017. Last year, she spoke briefly about their relationship in an interview with she from UK. “We’ve been together a long time and hang out sometimes, but we work so hard that it’s nice to be home and to be cozy and private. Most of the party takes place inside my house.”

Before Dakota, Chris was married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he has two children: 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses.