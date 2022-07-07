City Hall opens registration for free course on Instagram

Education and Technology

Training will help participants improve results with the most accessed social network today

By Ana Paula Chuva | 07/07/2022 13:09

Students during one of the trainings offered by Sejuv. (Photo: Publicity | PMCG)

Campo Grande Prefecture has opened registration for the free course “All About Instagram”. Classes will be held at night between July 11th and 15th and will address knowledge that will help participants improve their results on the social network.

The course will take place at the headquarters of Sejuv (Municipal Youth Secretariat) located at Rua 25 de Dezembro, 924, Edifício Marrakech. Classes will be taught by Professor Anderson Lugnani, from 18:30 to 21:00

There are 50 vacancies available and the training will cover topics such as: improving results, customer prospecting, engagement and Branding. “I will pass on all the knowledge to improve the numbers and bring results to the participants”, explained the professor.

Created in 2010, In just one year, Instagram already had ten million users. Since 2021, Brazilians have ranked 3rd in the world in terms of network access, totaling 100 million users in the app’s statistics.

Registration can also be made by phones (67) 3314-3577 or (67) 99302-5275 (WhatsApp).