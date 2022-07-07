Conducted by Gabigol, Flamengo fans provoke Atlético-MG in a rout against Tolima | Flamengo

Flamengo’s great performance in the historic 7-1 rout against Tolima, this Wednesday, allowed the red-black fans to change the key with the game in progress. Six minutes after Matheus França scored the sixth goal, the provocations to Atlético-MG echoed through Maracanã.

The insults were quickly replaced by “hey, let’s turn around, Mengo!”. The screams refer to the return game with Galo for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, which will be played next Wednesday, at Maracanã. To advance in the competition, the red-blacks need victories by two goals difference. If they win by the minimum advantage, the spot will be decided on penalties. Galo won the first leg by 2 to 1.

But it was up to Gabriel to ignite the red-black crowd once and for all after the final whistle. Scorer of a goal against the Colombians, he went alone towards the north sector of the Maracanã and began to spin his shirt, a gesture that João Gomes repeated.

Seeing his number 9 shirt partying, the crowd exploded with the cry of “love is over, this is going to turn to hell”.

The chant, which is usually used to announce fights by organized groups or in protests, had a change of connotation. The fans made a point of saying that they are with Gabigol, who, after the defeat in the first leg, said that Atlético-MG would face “hell” at Maracanã.

Gabigol praises Flamengo’s performance and projects pressure on the return: “They will know what hell is”

– Now we have another weekend and then we go to Libertadores. When they go there, they’ll know what pressure is and what hell is – said Gabigol, on the 22nd, after the 2-1 defeat by Galo, at Mineirão.

Gabigol’s comment did not even reverberate well in Belo Horizonte. The Minas Gerais board asked the STJD to punish the red-black striker.

