Conmebol publishes audios of the controversy; Brazilian VAR ‘pins’ hand, but Chilean referee wanted to score

CONMEBOL released this Thursday (7th) the audios of the VAR analysis of the match between River Plate x Vélez Sarsfield for Conmebol Libertadores

The 0-0 tie in between River Plate and Velez Sarsfield who classified the Fortín for the quarters of CONMEBOL Libertadores was marked by a great controversy: Matías Suárez’s disallowed goal. This Thursday (7), Conmebol released the VAR audios.

The team that operated the video was Brazilian. Rafael Traci was in charge of video refereeing, while Braulio da Silva Machado was your assistant. At every moment of the call, the pair sentenced the hand of the Argentine striker.

Nonetheless, Roberto Tobar didn’t nail the touch. During the analysis, the Chilean referee, for several moments, asked for other angles to see Suárez’s possible infraction. Finally, the whistle commander nullified the goal of the Marcelo Gallardo.

The goal came in the 33rd minute of the second half. After passing Enzo Pérez, Boat took the marking and crossed in the second post for Matías Suárez to arrive completing for the goal. However, the moment he heads, the ball touches his arm.

See the dialog below:

VAR: “Let’s go to the intersection. Further back, let’s go straight. Come from behind. I want the micro to see if it’s just the head. Pause, there. Another camera. We are checking a possible attacker’s hand. looping. Take it in hand. When it hits, you can see it play”.

VAR: “Tobar, possible hand on goal”.

Roberto Tobar: “Come on, I’m here”.

VAR: “It’s at the point of contact.”

Roberto Tobar: “Let her run. She gives me another angle.”

Roberto Tobar: “For me it’s a goal”.

VAR: “I think it’s the best image. Head and there is a change of direction”.

Roberto Tobar: “I don’t think so. I have to see it again.”

VAR: “Take it in the hand. The attacker heads into his own open arm and scores.”

Roberto Tobar: “See you. Give me another (angle). It’s backwards. Another one more”.

VAR: “Calm down, let’s show it again. Easy, take your time. Look, the attacker heads, takes his arm and there is a change of direction”.

VAR: “That’s the point of contact. He’s heading and he’s on point of contact, right? Let it go. Take it with your hand, arm. It looks like a hand to me, it looks like an annulment to me”.

Now, Vélez will face the Talleres in the quarterfinals. The team eliminated the Colon in the octaves with 2-0 away win last Wednesday.

At the weekend, the two teams return to the field for the 7th round of the Argentine Championship. River will face the Godoy Cruzwhile Vélez faces the Colon.