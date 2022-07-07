Covers for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 leak reinforcing visuals

Images of the alleged covers of the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have just leaked, giving us an idea of ​​what to expect from the design of the new smartphones. With that, the rumors about their look reignite.

News related to the new accessories was shared by the website MobileFun, which found these images at a retailer that allegedly was even accepting pre-orders for them.



Here are images of Colored Silicone Finish Covers for Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as Clear, Leather and Silicone Cover with Strap. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the covers are finished in leather in several colors, as well as one that has a table support and another that has an external slot for the S Pen.

Apparently, Samsung should sell protective films for the screen of the foldable, which is quite interesting considering the malleability of the panels.

The expectation is that, as they are official accessories for premium products from the South Korean giant, these covers will have prices between 50 and 150 dollars (about R$ 260 to R$ 800 in direct conversion and without national taxes) .

With the images, rumors about the look of the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 heat up. Both should build heavily on their predecessors, especially in the case of the Z Flip 4 which should bring subtle changes to the external display and hinge. On the other hand, the smartphone and tablet hybrid should see some changes to its form factor, still looking a bit like its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Either way, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 sometime in the first half of August.

Source: MobileFun (1, 2)