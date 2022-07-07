Cruzeiro announces signing of defender Luis Felipe, ex-PSV

photo: PSV/Disclosure PSV B team defender, to strengthen Cruzeiro until December 2024

Cruzeiro announced on Wednesday afternoon (6) the signing of defender Luis Felipe, who was in the B team of PSV, from the Netherlands. The 21-year-old athlete arrives to reinforce the celestial cast until December 2024.

Revealed by Coritiba, the defender had 80% of his economic rights sold to PSV for R$1.8 million in mid-2019. In the 2020/21 season, he even played a match for the main team.

For PSV’s B team, Luis Felipe played 34 matches between 2020 and 2022. The numbers are from OGol, a website specialized in football statistics.

Today, Paulo Pezzolano has Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock in the squad for the sector. The only reserve Wagner Leonardo. The 18-year-old Pedro also received some chances this season, but he has not yet been definitively promoted to the professional squad.

It is worth remembering that the registration window in Brazilian football will only open on July 18. Therefore, if the contract is effected, Luis could only be at Pezzolano’s disposal after that date.

other negotiations

After agreeing on signing Luis Felipe, Cruzeiro forwards the arrivals of midfielder Fernando Henrique, from Grmio, and striker Bruno Rodrigues, ex-Famalico-POR.