Cruzeiro has advanced negotiation with side Marquinhos Cipriano – Rádio Itatiaia

Cruzeiro moves in the transfer window to strengthen itself in the second half. The ball of the moment is Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back who belongs to Shakthar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

The player is agreeing a one-year loan with the celestial club, given that Ukrainian football is at a standstill because of the war with Russia.

The information about the deal between Cipriano and Cruzeiro was advanced by journalist André Hernán and confirmed by Itatiaia.

Marquinhos Cipriano was on loan at Sion, from Switzerland, but will not remain at the club. The European team had the purchase preference until the 15th of June, but did not implement this priority. With that, the player was available to look for another destination.

What motivated Cipriano not to remain in Sion was the financial issue. The Swiss even wanted to exercise the right to purchase, but there was no agreement on payment.

According to the Goal portal, it was agreed to buy Cipriano by Sion for 1.5 million euros (R$ 8 million at the time price) in two years of payment. However, the Swiss team wanted to increase the installment to four years, which was not accepted by Shakhtar.

Germany’s Stuttgart and Switzerland’s Young Boys also wanted the player.

Who is Marquinhos Cipriano?

Marquinhos Cipriano, 23, was born in Catanduva, in the interior of São Paulo. He started in the youth ranks at Desportivo Brasil, until he reached the CT de Cotia, São Paulo youth rank, in 2015. At the time he was hired for R$ 1 million.

Featured in the São Paulo team in the RS Cup, São Paulo refused a proposal even from Atlético de Madrid.

In 2018, at just 19 years old, the striker was sold by São Paulo to Shakthar, from Ukraine, for almost R$5 million.

Cipriano arrived at Sion at the beginning of the 21/22 season and played 33 games, 32 for the Swiss league and one for the Schweizer Cup.

With the Sion shirt, in all, he gave two assists, 20 decisive passes, 57 tackles and received only five yellow cards.

The player has been in Europe since 2018.