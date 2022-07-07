Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Tracks Exchanges, Sustains Support at $20K After Fed Minutes, Ethereum Up 3.6%

Thanks to the performance of the United States stock exchanges, which reacted positively to the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, released yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading for the third consecutive day above the level of US$ 20,000, seen by analysts as an important level for the cryptocurrency to fend off chances of making new lows. At 7am, the digital currency was trading at $20,544, up 1.9% in the last 24 hours. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Investors welcomed the Fed’s greater concern about inflation than the risk of recession. Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset, pointed out that the fear of the US seeing the economy retract in the short term was not shown in the document – ​​on the contrary, the American BC “stated that it sees economic activity still very strong”. Bitcoin was not correlated with traditional markets for most of its history, which ended up attracting investors who wanted to protect themselves from recession. However, that has changed since March 2020, when BTC’s correlation with US exchanges, specifically the S&P 500, strengthened, according to data from Coin Metrics. “Correlation hit a new all-time high in Q2 2022, with BTC and US equities moving almost in sync,” Coin Metrics wrote in a newsletter. “At the same time, BTC has increasingly moved against risk indices such as the VIX.” Watch: How they work and why Brazilians still fall for cryptocurrency scams Despite breathing above $20,000, cryptocurrency analysts continue to see little chance of Bitcoin’s recovery on the short-term horizon, unless there is an abrupt turn in the world’s inflation trend. “There’s a carnage out there,” said David Nage, portfolio manager at asset management firm Arca. “There’s Celsius, there’s Voyager, there’s BlockFi [empresas cripto próximo da insolvência]. It has several different headlines in recent months,” Nage said, referring to crypto platforms that have been in crisis in recent weeks, affected by the demise of the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. However, the manager also sees the ability of Bitcoin to stay between $18,000 and $20,000 in the last month as positive. “Bitcoin has remained stable around this trading pattern”, he pointed out, noting that the company sees digital assets having a lasting effect in the long term, “capable of changing economic systems”. Supported by Bitcoin price support, some altcoins were operating higher in the early hours of this morning, especially Ecomi (ECOMI), Avalanche (AVAX) and Evmos (EVMOS), which rose between 4.5% and 6.4 %. Among the cryptos with the highest market cap, the best performance is Ethereum (ETH), which advances 3.6% and goes to $1,186.92 after an experimental version of the blockchain successfully executed the update that abandons the usual mechanism. mining.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,544.33 +1.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,186.92 +3.6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 237.51 +0.1% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.331535 +2.3% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.466749 +1.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours ECOMI (ECOMI) US$ 0.00151246 +6.4% Avalanche (AVAX) US$ 19.51 +5% Evmos (EVMOS) $2.77 +4.5% FTX Token (FTT) $26.77 +4.7% Basic Attention Token (BAT) US$ 0.454128 +4.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours TerraClassicUSD (USTC) US$ 0.04923423 -11.9% eCash (XEC) US$ 0.00004240 -5.6% Kava (KAVA) $1.83 -2.5% Arweave (AR) $11.69 -2.3% Tether Gold (XAUT) US$ 1,776.87 -two%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.35 -0.54% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 26.45 +0.41% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 18.70 +1.46% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 19.30 -1.98% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 18.78 -0.63% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.88 -1.57% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.53 +0.66% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.83 +4.34% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.00 – Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 29.59 +3.24%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (7):

KuCoin denies insolvency rumors

The founder and CEO of the KuCoin exchange, Johnny Lyu, said yesterday that the company is not in crisis and that it has enough Bitcoin to honor withdrawals, denying rumors that circulated on Twitter about an alleged insolvency of the platform, based on data from houses such as Glassnode. .

“Most on-chain tracking tools cannot present the exact balance of exchanges because many addresses are not labeled on the blockchain,” Lyu told CoinDesk in a conversation via Telegram.

“As a result, many online tracking tools, including Glassnode, miscalculated the balance of KuCoin (and perhaps other exchanges as well),” he said.

Lyu said that the corrected data provided to Glassnode and other research houses now accurately displays the exchange’s Bitcoin balance, which would be between 15,000 and 20,000 BTC, not the few thousand previously indicated.

Shiba Inu prepares its own stablecoin

A lead developer behind the popular Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme cryptocurrency said yesterday that the project plans to release a decentralized stablecoin, as well as a reward token called TREAT, as well as a collectible card game for its metaverse.

Known by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, the developer said that “independent developers” are creating a decentralized stablecoin called SHI, which “seems to avoid the problems found in other projects that have soared in price” – a likely reference to Terra’s billion-dollar implosion ( MOON).

The team hopes to share more information as the SHI stablecoin approaches its final version. The plan is to launch it in late 2022.

Investor accuses Solana Labs of violating securities law

A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in California, United States, last week accuses major players in the Solana network of illegally profiting from the SOL token, native to the blockchain. According to the lawsuit, the crypto asset would be an unregistered security.

“The value of the SOL cryptocurrency comes from the sum of Solana Labs, Solana Foundation and the management and implementation of the Solana blockchain by [Anatoly] Yakovenko,” the lawsuit alleges. The rationale is that cryptocurrency is highly centralized and that it has benefited people with inside information (insiders) to the detriment of retail investors.

Filed by California resident Mark Young, who said he purchased SOL around August 2021, the lawsuit was filed against Solana Labs (the technology company behind the Solana network), the Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO and founder of Solana, in addition to the FalconX operating table. The lawsuit also includes cryptocurrency giant Multicoin Capital and its founder, Kyle Samani.

Ethereum “Sepolia” Network Performs Migration to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum yesterday performed the penultimate update in a test environment before the final migration to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, which abandons the traditional mining system.

The procedure was successfully performed on the “Sepolia” test network. The migration takes the project one step closer to the Ethereum mainnet upgrade scheduled for later this year.

The first test migration took place on June 8 on the “Ropsten” network. The last one will be held in testnet “Goerli”.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related