Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Tracks Exchanges, Sustains Support at $20K After Fed Minutes, Ethereum Up 3.6%

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 20,544.33
|+1.9%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|US$ 1,186.92
|+3.6%
|Binance Coin (BNB)
|US$ 237.51
|+0.1%
|XRP (XRP)
|US$ 0.331535
|+2.3%
|Cardano (ADA)
|US$ 0.466749
|+1.4%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|ECOMI (ECOMI)
|US$ 0.00151246
|+6.4%
|Avalanche (AVAX)
|US$ 19.51
|+5%
|Evmos (EVMOS)
|$2.77
|+4.5%
|FTX Token (FTT)
|$26.77
|+4.7%
|Basic Attention Token (BAT)
|US$ 0.454128
|+4.6%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|TerraClassicUSD (USTC)
|US$ 0.04923423
|-11.9%
|eCash (XEC)
|US$ 0.00004240
|-5.6%
|Kava (KAVA)
|$1.83
|-2.5%
|Arweave (AR)
|$11.69
|-2.3%
|Tether Gold (XAUT)
|US$ 1,776.87
|-two%
Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:
|ETF
|Price
|Variation
|Hashdex NCI (HASH11)
|BRL 18.35
|-0.54%
|Hashdex BTCN (BITH11)
|BRL 26.45
|+0.41%
|Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11)
|BRL 18.70
|+1.46%
|Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11)
|BRL 19.30
|-1.98%
|Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311)
|BRL 18.78
|-0.63%
|QR Bitcoin (QBTC11)
|BRL 6.88
|-1.57%
|QR Ether (QETH11)
|BRL 4.53
|+0.66%
|QR DeFi (QDFI11)
|BRL 3.83
|+4.34%
|Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11)
|BRL 5.00
|–
|Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11)
|BRL 29.59
|+3.24%
See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (7):
KuCoin denies insolvency rumors
The founder and CEO of the KuCoin exchange, Johnny Lyu, said yesterday that the company is not in crisis and that it has enough Bitcoin to honor withdrawals, denying rumors that circulated on Twitter about an alleged insolvency of the platform, based on data from houses such as Glassnode. .
“Most on-chain tracking tools cannot present the exact balance of exchanges because many addresses are not labeled on the blockchain,” Lyu told CoinDesk in a conversation via Telegram.
“As a result, many online tracking tools, including Glassnode, miscalculated the balance of KuCoin (and perhaps other exchanges as well),” he said.
Lyu said that the corrected data provided to Glassnode and other research houses now accurately displays the exchange’s Bitcoin balance, which would be between 15,000 and 20,000 BTC, not the few thousand previously indicated.
Shiba Inu prepares its own stablecoin
A lead developer behind the popular Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme cryptocurrency said yesterday that the project plans to release a decentralized stablecoin, as well as a reward token called TREAT, as well as a collectible card game for its metaverse.
Known by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, the developer said that “independent developers” are creating a decentralized stablecoin called SHI, which “seems to avoid the problems found in other projects that have soared in price” – a likely reference to Terra’s billion-dollar implosion ( MOON).
The team hopes to share more information as the SHI stablecoin approaches its final version. The plan is to launch it in late 2022.
Investor accuses Solana Labs of violating securities law
A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in California, United States, last week accuses major players in the Solana network of illegally profiting from the SOL token, native to the blockchain. According to the lawsuit, the crypto asset would be an unregistered security.
“The value of the SOL cryptocurrency comes from the sum of Solana Labs, Solana Foundation and the management and implementation of the Solana blockchain by [Anatoly] Yakovenko,” the lawsuit alleges. The rationale is that cryptocurrency is highly centralized and that it has benefited people with inside information (insiders) to the detriment of retail investors.
Filed by California resident Mark Young, who said he purchased SOL around August 2021, the lawsuit was filed against Solana Labs (the technology company behind the Solana network), the Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO and founder of Solana, in addition to the FalconX operating table. The lawsuit also includes cryptocurrency giant Multicoin Capital and its founder, Kyle Samani.
Ethereum “Sepolia” Network Performs Migration to Proof-of-Stake
Ethereum yesterday performed the penultimate update in a test environment before the final migration to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, which abandons the traditional mining system.
The procedure was successfully performed on the “Sepolia” test network. The migration takes the project one step closer to the Ethereum mainnet upgrade scheduled for later this year.
The first test migration took place on June 8 on the “Ropsten” network. The last one will be held in testnet “Goerli”.
How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter