Daniel Silveira’s wife has cell phone hacked and used to ask for donations via PIX | Beautiful Megale

Daniel Silveira and his wife Paola | Playback / Internet

The wife of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), Paola Silva Daniel, registered, this Thursday, a case with the Civil Police of Rio to denounce the invasion of her Instagram account.

In the bulletin registered at the Police Department for Repression of Computer Crimes (DRCI), to which the column had access, Paola narrates that yesterday she received an SMS message with the Instagram code. At the same moment, she says that she noticed that her WhatsApp had been logged out of her mobile device. The lawyer said she called her husband to see if he had changed anything on her phone. It was at this moment that she learned that the number that appeared on Daniel Silveira’s phone during the call was not the same number she used.

After recovering her WhatsApp, Paola learned, through friends and family, that her Instagram account was used to ask for donations via PIX for strangers.

To the column, Daniel Silveira said that, as there was data leakage and people were harmed when making donations, the case will be investigated by the Civil Police. The alleged crime is fraud.

Paola will be a candidate for the position of federal deputy for Rio. Faced with the probable maintenance of the ineligibility of the deputy, her party, the PTB, saw in the lawyer a way to try to take advantage of her husband’s political estate. Daniel Silveira was convicted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and had his political rights suspended for threats against the ministers of the Court.