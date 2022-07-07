Daredevil, Kingpin and Jessica Jones will be together in a new series

O demolisherlived by Charlie Cox in the MCU, promises to be one of the best news of this new phase of Marvel, after being introduced in the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Recently, a new series of the character for Disney+ was confirmed by Marvel, but its debut should only happen from 2024. But before that, fans will be able to miss the hero in other productions.

First, Daredevil must appear in She-Hulk, will premiere on August 17 on Disney+. And after that, the Man Without Fear will also appear in the solo series by echoa character who was introduced to the MCU last year in Archer hawk. And he will not be alone.

Today, through The Hollywood Reporterit was exclusively confirmed that both Matt Murdock and King of crime (Vincent D’Onofrio) will be on the Eco series. The two characters haven’t appeared together since 2018, when the last season of demolisher on Netflix.

The site also revealed that in the Echo series, Matt will be trying to find an old ally, which as we reported here, will be none other than Jessica Jones, played again by Krysten Ritter.

What did you think?

Revealed in how many episodes of Echo Daredevil will be!

Previously there were rumors pointing out that Daredevil would only appear in one episode of the series, but now the The Weekly Planet brought new information about both the hero’s participation and the King of Crime.

According to the source, Daredevil will appear in three episodes of the series, while the Kingpin will appear in four episodes, wearing an eyepatch and trying to run for mayor of New York.

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

Eco was featured in the series of Archer hawk, which has a plot set in post-blip New York City, where Gavigod has a seemingly simple mission: spend Christmas at home with his family. But when a threat from his past reveals itself, the original Avenger reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled 22-year-old archer and her biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy linked to Clint’s years as the RONIN!

The series’ impressive cast includes Jeremy Renner as the protagonist and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bisop. In addition, we will have the support of Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop), Tony Dalton (Sword) and Vincent D’Onofrio (King of Crime). Actress Florence Pugh, from Black Widowalso returns as Yelena Belova!

the duo Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas will take turns directing the series’ episodes, which were all written by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). All the SIX episodes of the series are now available on Disney+!

