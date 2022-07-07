Datafolha: approval of the use of cameras in police uniforms is over 90% in RJ, SP and MG | Rio de Janeiro

A survey by the Datafolha institute released this Thursday (7th) revealed that approval for the use of cameras in military police uniforms is higher than 90% in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

The total number of people who said they were against technology did not exceed 7% in the three states surveyed.

The survey was carried out between June 28 and July 1, with people aged 16 or over. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points within the confidence level of 95%.

RJ has 92% approval

According to the survey, 92% of the population of Rio de Janeiro approves of the use of cameras in the uniforms of state police officers. Only 6% of Rio de Janeiro residents are against the initiative.

The use of filming equipment on the uniforms of police officers in Rio de Janeiro began on May 30, 15 days after the date announced by the State Government.

In all 92 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro, so far, only 3,779 cameras were installed on military police uniforms. In all, 19 battalions from the capital, the Serrana Region and the North and Northwest Region were covered by the mechanism. This total represents only 8.7% of the active force of the Military Police.

In Rio de Janeiro, the researchers interviewed 1,218 people in 32 cities between June 29 and July 1. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers RJ-00260/2022 and BR-03991/2022.

In SP, 91% approve the use of cameras

With the objective of reducing lethality and police violence, the state of São Paulo was the first in the country to adopt the use of cameras in police uniforms.

Since they started using the equipment, in June of last year, until September, the number of deaths resulting from police activity dropped 46% across the state, compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the Datafolha survey, 91% of state residents are in favor of film technology. Only 7% of the population said they were against the use of the equipment.

According to the Government of São Paulo, by the end of 2022, the PM will have more than 10,000 cameras that ‘record everything’ attached to the uniforms of its police officers.

In São Paulo, Datafolha heard 1,806 people aged 16 and over in 61 municipalities, between June 28 and 30. The survey was registered with the TSE under the numbers SP-02523/2022 and BR-01822/2022.

92% of miners approve the initiative

According to the survey released on Thursday, 92% of the population of Minas Gerais approves the use of cameras in the uniforms of state police officers. Only 7% of Minas Gerais residents are against the initiative.

Control and protection equipment for police officers in Minas Gerais has not yet been installed. However, the Government of Minas Gerais intends to start using the technology throughout the state this year.

According to the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG), the monitoring system is being evaluated. The agency intends to evaluate which would be the appropriate recording system and which would be the best cost/benefit ratio for the implementation of its project.

PMMG informed that the tests encompass storage capacity, maintenance and durability, in order to verify if the equipment would be adequate to the dynamics that are required for the Minas Gerais military police service.

In Minas Gerais, 1,204 people aged 16 and over were interviewed, in 52 municipalities, between June 29 and July 1. The survey was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-07688/2022 and BR-08684/2022.