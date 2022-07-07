One of the cutest movies of the year is coming and the Warner Bros. released new individual posters of DC League of Super Pets to keep fan expectations high. Check it out below.

DC League of Super Pets | Characters win individual posters 1 out of 9

Dwayne Johnson will be the original voice of Krypto, Kevin Hart will play Ace, Batman’s dog, John Krasinski will be Superman and Keanu Reeves voices the Dark Knight. Diego Luna, Olivia Wilde, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer and Natasha Lyonne are also in the project.

DC League of Superpets has a script by Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie), which will also co-direct production with Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Hero). The film’s premiere is scheduled for July 28, 2022.

