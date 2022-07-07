Discover the track capable of recharging electric cars on the move

A little less than a month ago, the automotive group Stellantis announced the “Arena of the Future”, an automotive track that can wirelessly charge in eletric cars while they travel. The track uses the Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) technology and was presented in Chiari, Italy, last month.

The technique works through a system of coils positioned under the asphalt, responsible for wirelessly transferring energy to electric vehicles — without having to park the car for hours at a gas station. The most interesting thing is that the technology can be used in any electric car, just install a special receiver that carries out the transfer of energy to the engine.

According to Stellantis, an electric car like the new Fiat 500 can travel around the track without consuming battery power — the autonomy of Arena do Futuro is similar to the energy flow of a fast charging station. Tests on the strength of the magnetic field assess that the technology is safe for drivers and passengers.

In addition to conserving battery charge, the technology also extends the vehicle’s range.Source: Stellantis

“Working with this incredible group of partners, we’ve proven that inductive charging technology can power our electrified future,” said Anne-Lise Richard, head of Stellantis’ global e-mobility business unit. “These joint projects are exciting steps as we work towards achieving longer battery life, lower range anxiety, higher energy efficiency, smaller battery size, exceptional performance, lower weight and lower cost.”

Stellantis’ inductive charging system was created using thinner aluminum cables for current distribution, as they are lighter, simpler to recycle, and cost half as much compared to copper.

Inductive charging track

The Arena of the Future is powered by direct current (DC) and offers advantages such as reduced power losses in the energy distribution process, renewable energy sources without conversion, among others.

Car manufacturer Maserati presented a Grecale Folgore with the receiver capable of offering charging in the Arena of the Future. According to the company, all vehicles of the brand will be electrified by 2025.

According to Stellantis, the novelties were developed thanks to new Internet of Things technologies, 5G and applications based on artificial intelligence. In addition to highways, the DWPT system can also be used in ports, airports and parking lots. The magazine Team states that the inductive charging system is one of the 100 most important inventions of 2021.

“DWPT is one of the technologies aimed at simplifying the customer’s approach to electric mobility and, ultimately, responding tangibly to the requirements of decarbonization and environmental sustainability in the mobility sector”, states Stellantis in an official statement.