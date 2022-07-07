Do you need to see previous movies to understand?

This is the online version of this Thursday’s edition (7) of the Na Sua Tela newsletter. This week, highlights for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Hello, Goodbye and Everything” and other movies that hit theaters and streaming, in addition to a curation of what’s worth watching. Sign up to receive the weekly newsletter. Subscriber UOL still has 10 exclusive newsletters.
Today, July 7, one of the most awaited films of the year arrives in Brazilian cinemas: “Thor: Love and Thunder”. In this new adventure, Jane Foster – the character played by Natalie Portman – reveals herself capable of wielding the famous Mjölnir, becoming worthy of the power of the God of Thunder. Find out more below.
In addition to being a new chapter in the already extensive Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is another step in the career of director Taika Waititi. The New Zealander, who also works in front of the cameras, has been revealing a filmography that travels between independent cinemas and blockbusters, but always evoking some central themes in common and, mainly, strong color palettes accompanied by soundtracks full of rock hits. .
Taking this cue, we bring in this edition of Na Sua Tela some of the filmmaker’s previous feature films, all available on streaming platforms.
As it is not all about Casa das Ideias, Netflix brings two other great premieres this week. One of them will appeal to teenagers and young adults, while the other will make children happy during these vacation times.
Want more? Flavia Guerra’s tip shows that Pride LGTBQIA+ cannot be restricted to June, while the newsletter closes with a great classic by Jet Li that deserves to be seen or reviewed.
What’s new?
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
- watch the trailer
- Where: In cinemas – click to buy tickets
- What’s good: Finally, Phase 4 of Marvel Studios presents a film that does not require any prior knowledge from the viewer. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a self-centered story that delivers everything you need to know to understand it. In addition, it is a production that makes even more use of the characteristics of the work of director Taika Waititi, such as a greater presence of the children’s cast (children, by the way, will love the feature). Even without much subtlety and refinement, the plot brings pertinent reflections on love, life, religion and fatherhood. Highlight for the presence of Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster and assumes the mantle of the heroine Mighty Thor. It will certainly empower not only women, but all those who, at some point, have gone through delicate health situations in their lives. Finally, a tip: there are two post-credits scenes.
- What makes you feel: power love
- Extra straight from Splash: ‘Thor 4’ is for Guns ‘N Roses fans, not Marvel fans
Want to know all the releases in theaters this week? Then just click here!
HELLO, GOODBYE AND EVERYTHING ELSE
- watch the trailer
- Where: Netflix
- What’s good: “Hello, Goodbye and Everything” is an adaptation of the work of the same name, written by Jennifer E. Smith, and follows the line of best-sellers for the young-adult audience that are made into films. In the plot, a couple – formed by Talia Ryder (“Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always”) and Jordan Fisher (“To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You”) – decides to make a pact: separate before they go to college. a tale about love and the experiences of youth, it will certainly fit like a glove for fans of franchises like “Barraca do Beijo” and “Para Todos os Garotos” itself.
- What makes you feel: passion, independence
THE BEAST OF THE SEA
- watch the trailer
- Where: Tomorrow the 8th Netflix
- What’s good: In the rhythm of the mid-year vacation, Netflix releases the exclusive animated film “Beast of the Sea”. Inspired by the irresistible stories of pirates, the production features a girl who sneaks into the ship of a great hunter of sea monsters and sets off on an adventure. The direction is by Chris Williams, who also signs “Operation Big Hero”, while the cast of original voices (in English) brings names like Karl Urban, Dan Stevens and Jared Harris. Although it doesn’t come close to the level of classic Disney and Pixar features, “Beast of the Sea” delivers honest and colorful family fun.
- What makes you feel: energy, enthusiasm
Tips from the UOL team
Every week you will find here the nominations of UOL columnists and personalities who know a lot about cinema and entertainment. It doesn’t matter if it’s debut or classic, we always bring a range of suggestions from a team of stars.
Flavia Guerra’s suggestion:
MY LIFE IN PINK
- watch the trailer
- Where: free at Sesc Digital
- What’s good: LGBTQIA+ Pride month is off the calendar, but the schedule of films that bring stories with characters who break the barriers of gender identity continues. In addition to being a classic, “My Life in Pink” was a film that opened many doors to talk about trans children back in 1997. If the topic is still delicate today, 25 years ago the feature film directed by Belgian Alain Berliner managed, even though this was not the main objective, to cause controversy. Not by chance, it won the Golden Globe for Best Picture. The feature tells the journey of little Ludovico (great George Du Fresne). He is seven years old and identifies as a girl; believes that God will fix the mistake of having sent a Y chromosome along with the X and that one day he will become a girl and gain the dreamed X chromosome. of the issues that a trans child experiences. When he comes across Ludo dressed as a princess at a party, with his plans to marry his best friend, refugee in the pink room, both the neighborhood and his family are disoriented, surprised, not knowing how to deal. But, little by little, in this narrative that is not fanciful, but still full of poetry, people learn to understand Ludo and feel the long-awaited empathy.
Taika Waititi’s cinema
The director of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Taika Waititi, is one of the most interesting voices in cinema today. After working in his native New Zealand, the actor, producer and screenwriter also broke through the borders of his country and reached Hollywood. Today, Waititi presents an exciting filmography, which travels between independent cinema and blockbusters of the big studios, in addition to having an Oscar on the shelf.
Check out the New Zealander’s feature films that are available to watch on Brazilian streaming below:
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS
- watch the trailer
- Where: At Looke or for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube and Claro tv+
- What’s good: Although he has made other feature and short films before, it was “What We Do in the Shadows” that presented all the attributes of Taika Waititi in the direction. Alongside partner Jemaine Clement, the filmmaker brings the hilarious story of the daily lives of some vampires in New Zealand. In mockumentary format (a fake documentary), the film plays with all the clichés and rules of productions starring these creatures of the night. In addition to being well behind the camera, Waititi and Clement play the two most important vampires in the plot. Easy laugh.
- What makes you feel: joke, animation
ESCAPE TO FREEDOM
- watch the trailer
- Where: For rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube
- What’s good: Gradually, Taika Waititi found his voice, his style, as a filmmaker. “Escape to Freedom” (aka “The Amazing Adventure of Rick Baker”) already has many of these characteristics, in a story about an urban hip-hop fan boy (Julian Dennison) who moves to New Zealand to live in the countryside. There he meets a man (Sam Neill), whom he calls “uncle”, and both become the target of a national chase through the forest. All of this is just the tip of the iceberg for an engaging plot that falls somewhere between over-the-top humor and an emotional message.
- What makes you feel: excitement, courage
THOR: RAGNAROK
- watch the trailer
- Where: Disney+
- What’s good: First Marvel God of Thunder movie directed by Waititi. In his interpretation of the character, the filmmaker leaves aside the pomp of the two previous features and invests in a fun and colorful adventure, using the way of Thor and his interpreter, Chris Hemsworth, to make humor. In the art direction, the production rescues the almost psychedelic look of the 1960s comics. With that, “Thor: Ragnarok” finally hits the formula of the character in cinemas, dictating what would be done with him from then on.
- What makes you feel: playfulness, excitement
JOJO RABBIT
- watch the trailer
- Where: Star+
- What’s good: Countless films have been made about the horrors of World War II. However, few approach this complicated moment of humanity as “Jojo Rabbit”. Through the eyes of a child (in this sense, going even further than Roberto Benigni in “A Vida é Bela”), Waititi shows us what it was like to live amid the hatred provoked by Nazism in the 1930s and 1940s. great performances by Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin David and Thomasin McKenzie, the production features Taika Waititi himself in a fictionalized version of Adolf Hitler, which is created in the mind of the protagonist. One of those films that provoke laughter and tears in equal measure – not least, “Jojo Rabbit” won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
- What makes you feel: horror, debauchery
There are also two feature films that Waititi wrote and directed independently in New Zealand, but which are currently not available on Brazilian streaming: “Crazy for Nothing” (2007) and “Boy” (2010).
Action movie to escape the conventional
HERO
- watch the trailer
- Where: UOL Play and Paramount+
- What’s good: In China, wuxias (fantasy action films, which Marvel tried to copy with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) are a hit – and “Hero” is one of the great examples of this genre. Launched in 2002 and starring Jet Li, the feature is inspired by the so-called “version stories”. In this way, through three different interpretations of the same events, we see how a warrior would have killed the three assassins who challenged the life of King Qin. All beautifully told, with incredible fight choreography and stunning photography. In addition to Li, “Hero” has other great names in Chinese cinema, such as Tony Leung, Zhang Ziyi, Maggie Cheung and Donnie Yen.
- What makes you feel: admiration, courage
* The availability and release dates of titles are the responsibility of platforms and distributors, and may be changed without prior notice.