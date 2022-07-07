Do you need to see previous movies to understand?

This is the online version of this Thursday’s edition (7) of the Na Sua Tela newsletter. This week, highlights for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Hello, Goodbye and Everything” and other movies that hit theaters and streaming, in addition to a curation of what’s worth watching. Sign up to receive the weekly newsletter. Subscriber UOL still has 10 exclusive newsletters.

Today, July 7, one of the most awaited films of the year arrives in Brazilian cinemas: “Thor: Love and Thunder”. In this new adventure, Jane Foster – the character played by Natalie Portman – reveals herself capable of wielding the famous Mjölnir, becoming worthy of the power of the God of Thunder. Find out more below.

In addition to being a new chapter in the already extensive Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is another step in the career of director Taika Waititi. The New Zealander, who also works in front of the cameras, has been revealing a filmography that travels between independent cinemas and blockbusters, but always evoking some central themes in common and, mainly, strong color palettes accompanied by soundtracks full of rock hits. .

Taking this cue, we bring in this edition of Na Sua Tela some of the filmmaker’s previous feature films, all available on streaming platforms.

As it is not all about Casa das Ideias, Netflix brings two other great premieres this week. One of them will appeal to teenagers and young adults, while the other will make children happy during these vacation times.

Want more? Flavia Guerra’s tip shows that Pride LGTBQIA+ cannot be restricted to June, while the newsletter closes with a great classic by Jet Li that deserves to be seen or reviewed.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Chris Hemsworth Returns to Role as God of Thunder in “Thor: Love and Thunder” Image: Publicity/Disney

Where: In cinemas – click to buy tickets

Finally, Phase 4 of Marvel Studios presents a film that does not require any prior knowledge from the viewer. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is a self-centered story that delivers everything you need to know to understand it. In addition, it is a production that makes even more use of the characteristics of the work of director Taika Waititi, such as a greater presence of the children's cast (children, by the way, will love the feature). Even without much subtlety and refinement, the plot brings pertinent reflections on love, life, religion and fatherhood. Highlight for the presence of Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster and assumes the mantle of the heroine Mighty Thor. It will certainly empower not only women, but all those who, at some point, have gone through delicate health situations in their lives. Finally, a tip: there are two post-credits scenes.

Finally, Phase 4 of Marvel Studios presents a film that does not require any prior knowledge from the viewer. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a self-centered story that delivers everything you need to know to understand it. In addition, it is a production that makes even more use of the characteristics of the work of director Taika Waititi, such as a greater presence of the children’s cast (children, by the way, will love the feature). Even without much subtlety and refinement, the plot brings pertinent reflections on love, life, religion and fatherhood. Highlight for the presence of Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster and assumes the mantle of the heroine Mighty Thor. It will certainly empower not only women, but all those who, at some point, have gone through delicate health situations in their lives. Finally, a tip: there are two post-credits scenes. What makes you feel: power love

power love Extra straight from Splash: ‘Thor 4’ is for Guns ‘N Roses fans, not Marvel fans

HELLO, GOODBYE AND EVERYTHING ELSE

“Hello, Goodbye and Everything” should win over “To All the Boys” fans Image: Disclosure/Netflix

Where: Netflix

"Hello, Goodbye and Everything" is an adaptation of the work of the same name, written by Jennifer E. Smith, and follows the line of best-sellers for the young-adult audience that are made into films. In the plot, a couple – formed by Talia Ryder ("Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always") and Jordan Fisher ("To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You") – decides to make a pact: separate before they go to college. a tale about love and the experiences of youth, it will certainly fit like a glove for fans of franchises like "Barraca do Beijo" and "Para Todos os Garotos" itself.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything” is an adaptation of the work of the same name, written by Jennifer E. Smith, and follows the line of best-sellers for the young-adult audience that are made into films. In the plot, a couple – formed by Talia Ryder (“Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always”) and Jordan Fisher (“To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You”) – decides to make a pact: separate before they go to college. a tale about love and the experiences of youth, it will certainly fit like a glove for fans of franchises like “Barraca do Beijo” and “Para Todos os Garotos” itself. What makes you feel: passion, independence

THE BEAST OF THE SEA

“The Beast of the Sea” is the new children’s animation from Netflix Image: Disclosure/Netflix

Where: Tomorrow the 8th Netflix

In the rhythm of the mid-year vacation, Netflix releases the exclusive animated film "Beast of the Sea". Inspired by the irresistible stories of pirates, the production features a girl who sneaks into the ship of a great hunter of sea monsters and sets off on an adventure. The direction is by Chris Williams, who also signs "Operation Big Hero", while the cast of original voices (in English) brings names like Karl Urban, Dan Stevens and Jared Harris. Although it doesn't come close to the level of classic Disney and Pixar features, "Beast of the Sea" delivers honest and colorful family fun.

In the rhythm of the mid-year vacation, Netflix releases the exclusive animated film “Beast of the Sea”. Inspired by the irresistible stories of pirates, the production features a girl who sneaks into the ship of a great hunter of sea monsters and sets off on an adventure. The direction is by Chris Williams, who also signs “Operation Big Hero”, while the cast of original voices (in English) brings names like Karl Urban, Dan Stevens and Jared Harris. Although it doesn’t come close to the level of classic Disney and Pixar features, “Beast of the Sea” delivers honest and colorful family fun. What makes you feel: energy, enthusiasm

Tips from the UOL team

Every week you will find here the nominations of UOL columnists and personalities who know a lot about cinema and entertainment. It doesn’t matter if it’s debut or classic, we always bring a range of suggestions from a team of stars. Flavia Guerra’s suggestion: MY LIFE IN PINK Scene from the 1997 movie “My Pink Life” Image: Publicity/Sony Classics watch the trailer

Where: free at Sesc Digital

free at Sesc Digital What’s good: LGBTQIA+ Pride month is off the calendar, but the schedule of films that bring stories with characters who break the barriers of gender identity continues. In addition to being a classic, “My Life in Pink” was a film that opened many doors to talk about trans children back in 1997. If the topic is still delicate today, 25 years ago the feature film directed by Belgian Alain Berliner managed, even though this was not the main objective, to cause controversy. Not by chance, it won the Golden Globe for Best Picture. The feature tells the journey of little Ludovico (great George Du Fresne). He is seven years old and identifies as a girl; believes that God will fix the mistake of having sent a Y chromosome along with the X and that one day he will become a girl and gain the dreamed X chromosome. of the issues that a trans child experiences. When he comes across Ludo dressed as a princess at a party, with his plans to marry his best friend, refugee in the pink room, both the neighborhood and his family are disoriented, surprised, not knowing how to deal. But, little by little, in this narrative that is not fanciful, but still full of poetry, people learn to understand Ludo and feel the long-awaited empathy.

