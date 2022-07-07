Doctor Strange 2 Producer Explains What Incursions Are

Contains spoilers

The producer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) has talked about the Incursions and how they affect the MCU, as well as how they’re sparking a “multiverse war”, and ever since that quote was made in Loki, things are looking up. syncing up even more.

Universe 616’s Doctor Strange helped mess up the 838 universe and his own, reckoning will come at some point, the journeys and struggles to save America Chavez and defeat the Scarlet Witch may have averted a short-term catastrophe, but there is a lingering Incursion threat hovering over the entire Multiverse now.

Continues after advertising

“As our friend Reed Richards tells us, an incursion occurs when a being from one universe travels to another and leaves a large enough trail,” Palmer told Marvel. “You can’t go to another universe and start walking around and making big waves. If you do, you will upset the entire balance of the Multiverse, and could destroy one or both universes entirely. The magical connection between these two universes must not be tampered with.”

“Strange went to the Multiverse and tampered with it as much as you probably could. I don’t think it’s any surprise by the rules that Reed [Richards] established that he caused a Raid,” the film’s screenwriter Michael Waldron explained earlier.

The cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness provide some answers, but only in the next productions of Marvel Studios will we have the consequences of these encounters.

More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+.