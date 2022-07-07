Dominated by Brazilians and Argentines, for the first time in history the quarter-finals of Libertadores have teams from just two countries | red sock

The resounding 7-1 rout and the consequent classification of Flamengo against Tolima also meant a milestone in the history of Libertadores – and not necessarily a positive one. For the first time, the quarter-finals will be made up of teams from just two countries. So far there are five Brazilians (Corinthians, Palmeiras, Atlético, Flamengo and Athletico-PR) and two Argentines (Talleres and Vélez Sarsfield). Tomorrow, in the city of La Plata, the clash between Estudiantes and Fortaleza defines the last wave.

The Argentine-Brazilian duopoly, with the balance tilting heavily to this side of the border, is an obvious reflection of the financial disparity in relation to the rest of the continent. The lack of balance had already been evident in the composition of the semifinals in recent years (in the last five years, Barcelona de Guayaquil was the only club outside Brazil and Argentina to intrude between the top four, in 2017 and 2021) and is now manifested. still in an earlier instance. Even countries that managed to break the bubble in recent years have fallen by the wayside, such as Ecuador and Paraguay.

This predominance of Brazil and Argentina among the top eight on the continent had already threatened to happen in 2018, and it just didn’t happen because at the time Colo Colo eliminated Corinthians in the round of 16. The conformation of continental football has changed rapidly in recent years, at the speed of cash registers.

For illustration purposes, in 2016 no less than six countries were represented at this point in the continental tournament: Brazil (Atlético-MG and São Paulo), Argentina (Rosário Central and Boca Juniors), Colombia (Atlético Nacional), Mexico (Pumas) , Ecuador (Independiente del Valle) and Uruguay (National). Not by chance, it was also the year that consecrated the last champion outside Brazil and Argentina – Atlético Nacional, who played a final today unthinkable against Independiente del Valle.

It’s only been six years, but the difference in the field makes it feel like six decades. Recovering the balance is not a simple task, and perhaps not even in the interest of CONMEBOL, which obviously does not look down on rich clubs parading in their main tournament (or product), even if this discrepancy in representation in relation to other countries possibly results in the loss of interest (and audience) in the rest of the continent and in the devaluation of Libertadores itself.

An obvious solution would be to reduce the number of vacancies (which today is excessive) in Brazil and Argentina, but then it would have to be agreed with the Russians — in this case, the Brazilians and Argentines themselves, who for obvious reasons are not exactly bothered by the current state of things. Meanwhile, the tournament honoring the Liberators follows a logic that excludes much of South America.