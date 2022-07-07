Echo: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Will Be in the Marvel Series

according to The Hollywood Reportera series echo will have the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, respectively as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.. If the information is confirmed by Marvel, the title will mark the first meeting of the duo since the end of the universe of heroes on Netflix, and before the Demon of Hell’s Kitchen wins its own show on Disney + – already in development.

The characters, played by the actors in the 3 seasons of demolisher on Netflix, were very well received by fans — causing Kevin Feige to bring them back, but now part of the MCU.

Cox made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Return Home, as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) attorney. In turn, D’Onofrio reprized his role in Archer hawkattraction centered on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

With Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio joining the Echo series, a new showdown between Daredevil and Kingpin could be on the waySource: Source: Netflix / Playback

Additionally, sources on the site say the plot should see Daredevil setting off in search of a former ally. According to the podcast The Weekly Planetthat mysterious figure would be Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), who has already teamed up with him in the defenders. That title revolved around the formation of a group to save New York City, leaving only the reintroduction of Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Punisher.

The new series will focus on Echo, Maya Lopez’s secret identity played by Alaqua Cox and presented in Archer hawk. The plot must follow the life of the then leader of the Agasalho Gang, as she tries to reconnect with her roots. The show should also address the ramifications of her confrontation with the Kingpin, after discovering that he was responsible for the death of her uncle William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).

The additional cast will consist of Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga: New Moon), Devery Jacobs (American Gods), Cody Lightning (X file), Tantoo Cardinal (Dance with wolves) and Graham Greene (Waiting for a miracle). The series is slated to debut on streaming sometime in 2023.