Edu Dracena asks Santos to resign

This Thursday, Edu Dracena announced in a note that he handed over the position of football executive saints after elimination in Copa Sudamericana in front of Deportivo Táchira in the heart of Vila Belmiro.

“Today, I end my tenure as a football executive at Santos FC. I had already been evaluating my departure for some time and yesterday, after the game, I looked for President Rueda and handed over the position”, he said.

“This year, after a bad Campeonato Paulista, we are in the middle of the Brazilian Championship table, we reached the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana. And we failed. I am aware that Santos fans deserve more,” he added.

Check the official note:

Today I end my stint as a football executive at Santos FC. I had already been evaluating my departure for some time and yesterday, after the game, I looked for President Rueda and handed over the position.

I took over the team in the relegation zone of the Brazilian 2021. In 11 rounds and with a fantastic recovery of the squad, we reached the tenth place and removed the risk of falling. This year, after a bad Campeonato Paulista, we are in the middle of the Brazilian Championship table, we reached the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana. And we failed. I am aware that Santos fans deserve more.

Between successes and mistakes, I leave as a legacy a key change: not allowing Santos to lose their greatest talents formed at the base. In recent years, the Club has lost young athletes due to lack of planning. My point of honor was to put a stop to this situation. We renewed the contracts for Santos’ most important revelations. In addition to the sporting return that young people like Marcos Leonardo, Ângelo, Kaiky and Lucas Pires already give Santos – and will give much more -, their long contracts will guarantee important values ​​in the future, which will make possible the financial restructuring that Santos needs so much. Thanks to these future sales, my successors will have an even better structure to work with and an infinitely larger budget for casting than I had.

The contracts we made were always made within a very clear limit. We invested close to US$ 1 million to bring in all the reinforcements this year, which is less than that invested by almost all the clubs in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. With exits and entries, the payroll today remains at the same level as in 2021.

Some of the reinforcements are already reality for the fan. Others are bets. There are athletes who arrive and play to their full potential since their debut; others need more time to mature. But, at the end of the year, the signings that are considered wrong will not ‘break’ the Club and derail the future of Santos, as the fan witnessed in recent times.

I want to thank President Andres Rueda for his trust and invitation; to all the athletes, to the technical committees and to each employee of CT Rei Pelé and Vila Belmiro for believing in me. Keep honoring this badge, which represents one of the biggest brands in world football.

I wish Santos success and leave all my gratitude and respect to all Santos fans.

