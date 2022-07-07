Eight months ago in France, 5G is restricted to a location, a single operator and few devices

Almost eight months ago, on December 15th, the vice president of Algar Telecom, Márcio Jesus, announced that Franca already had 5G coverage. New in the country, so far, the technology is an evolution of mobile data, but it is limited to the location, operator and few devices in the municipality.

With a speed 100 times greater than 4G, 5G is only available in the Central region of Franca. Algar Telecom stated that it is working on “network expansion” in the municipality.

When the news was announced by the company, the expectation by the end of 2021 was that a third of the city would have coverage. At the time, the Industrial District, Parque Progresso, Jardim Francano, Cidade Nova, Jardim Ângela Rosa and Vila Santa Cruz would have 5G. Something that did not happen.

In addition to the issue of location, not everyone who passes through the Center can enjoy the technology. This is because only 68 models of cell phones were approved by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and have the capacity to use the highest speed offered. The values ​​of these devices range from R$1,399.08 to R$10,619.10.

As if the limitation of device models were not enough, there is still the issue of the operator. Only Algar Telecom contractors can enjoy the 5G network, since it was the company that acquired a large part of Anatel’s concessions in the 5G auction.