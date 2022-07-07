Eva Green turns 42: See 9 productions with the actress

1 In 9

Photo 1 of 9 – 300: Rise of an Empire (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 9 – The Peculiar Children’s Home (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 9 – Dark Shadows (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 9 – 007 – Casino Royale (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 9 – Sin City 2 – The Fatal Lady (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 9 – Based on Real Facts (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 9 – Salvation (Photo: Publicity) Photo 8 of 9 – The Journey (Photo: Publicity) Photo 9 of 9 – White Bird in the Blizzard (Photo: Disclosure)

This Wednesday (06) the actress Eva Green is completing 42 years of age and displays a beautiful career in the world of entertainment. The artist is famous for her charisma, in addition to having played countless characters that have won over millions of people around the planet.

The movie star is very discreet about her personal life, and she had to work hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Eva is always involved in great productions and has made it clear to everyone that she is not afraid to face new challenges.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Eva Green’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 9 productions in which the actress was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

