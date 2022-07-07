Ex-businessman goes to the police to file threats

Allan Jesus, former manager of influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, went this Wednesday (7/6) to the 32nd Civil Police Precinct of Taquara, in Rio de Janeiro, to file a police report where he reported that he has suffered threats on social networks. In addition to him, his wife, a cousin and one of his clients would also be the target of attacks on the internet.

“My personal data and that of my family have been leaked and we have received death threats from several people. We are taking all legal measures so that the truth comes out and those responsible pay for their actions, and it is certain that it will be in the legal environment “, denounced Allan on social media.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) At the age of 20, Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, decided to make humorous videos on TikTok, showing his skill in football. Shortly after, it went viral.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (3) A resident of the small town of Tábua, in Bahia, Iran managed to innovate in networks using a touch of authenticity and simplicity. It didn’t take long, and the young man became a phenomenon. Players of the Brazilian team, such as Neymar, Richarlison, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, have already mentioned the Bahian in the networks.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) To Esporte Espetacular, from TV Globo, the young man revealed a little about his difficult life. From a simple family, Iran has helped, since the age of 7, with care at home while her father works on a farm. Weeding the land, taking care of the animals and taking care of the family’s simple residence was the life that Luva de Pedreiro learned to live.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) Passionate about football, he decided to buy a glove in a construction material house, because he couldn’t afford to buy a professional one, to play with his colleagues. “I thought, you know what, I’m going to put my name like that so no one looks down on me. I solved the criticism that way”, said the boyreproduction *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) A short time later, the young man won the networks recording videos where he scores goals and celebrates in a funny way. The catchphrases “receive!”, “síi” and “thank you, my God” have stories. According to the young man, the first is to counter criticism: “When I score, I look at the camera and say it as an outburst.” said IranPlayback / Twitter Influencer-mason-glove-photo (1) “The ‘Síí’, I’m not going to lie, came from Cristiano Ronaldo, who I’m a big fan. The ‘thanks to God Father’ and ‘Father, Son and Holy Spirit’ is because I have a lot of faith in God”, he added.Playback / Twitter *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (2) With the success, the young man accumulates more than 14 million followers on Instagram and more than 16.9 million on TikTok, a meteoric growth. Even so, Iran continues to maintain the model of success: a soccer ball, a dirt field in his city, a goal and the indispensable bricklayer’s glove.Playback / Instagram Influencer-mason-glove-photo (3) By exploding on social media, Iran Ferreira achieved the fame that everyone dreams of, closed advertising contracts with major brands, such as Amazon, and was present at major events, such as the final of the European Club Championship in Paris, France. Reproduction / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (5) On June 19, however, something supposedly changed. During a live on social media, Iran was irritated by the charges he has suffered about not moving home and the scenario where he records. Luva de Pedreiro even answered some followers who asked him during the chatPlayback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (1) “Thank God, Dad. I’m here for my followers. What my followers say to me there… Are you connected? I don’t drink, partner. I’m sane. Are you on? But I want to vent on this p… I’m sick of it already,” he commented, elated.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (8) After Luva’s lines, fans even suggested that he would need help. For some, he has become a worldwide celebrity and wouldn’t be taking the pressure. Others imagine that Iran may have fallen out with the businessmanTwitter/Play Influencer-mason-glove-photo (2) In April, what was supposed to be cause for celebration turned into a big controversy. This is because upon receiving the silver plaque from YouTube (object given to those who reach the mark of 100 thousand subscribers on the platform), Luva de Pedreiro saw its name lose space for the name of ASJ ConsultoriaPlayback / Twitter *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (4) Even though Iran’s YouTube channel was just called Glova de Pedreiro, the company owned by Allan Jesus, the businessman, requested customization on the sign with the additional name. In this way, when publishing the photo holding the gift, the young man was alerted by fans and personalities of the platform about what was happening.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) This situation and the recent announcement of a pause in the recording of the videos sparked public alert. In the late afternoon of the following day, however, the young man appeared on the networks again showing a football match. Playback / Instagram *****Photo-Bricklayer’s Glove (1) Recently, new episodes have drawn attention to the seriousness of the case. According to new information, Allan de Jesus would not be passing on the money from work carried out by Iran. They also pointed out that Iran “has practically nothing” of balancereproduction ****Photo-mason’s glove (3) They emphasize that if Allan Jesus says that there is another bank account besides these, this is not known to the influencer. According to them, Allan would still have denied good business opportunities, without consulting Iran. Nike Brasil, for example, tried to hire the young man to participate in a project with the Brazilian team for the 2022 World Cup, but the businessman said he had no interest.reproduction *****Photo-Bricklayer’s Glove (2) Unilever tried to hire Glova de Pedreiro for a campaign with Cristiano Ronaldo. But, as he would have done with Nike, Allan Jesus also said no to the invitation, and missed one of the greatest opportunities that Luva de Pedreiro could have in his life.reproduction 0

The former businessman from Iran also said that the hateful messages they have received are being forwarded to the police authorities “so that they can proceed with the pertinent criminal investigations”.

To keep up with column updates, follow “Football Etc” on twitter; and also in Instagram.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Get in on metropolis channel.