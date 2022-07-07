‘Fast and Furious’: Filming on A24 resumes next week | Daily Station

the footage of ‘Fast X’the tenth and final file of the saga ‘Furious speed’will be resumed next week in the A24which will require cutting some sections, but there are areas of the motorway that are already exempt from tolls.

According to information from Centro Portugal Film Commsion, on the 11th, 12th and 13th of July, the highway will be cut between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm, “between the Vila Pouca de Aguiar junction (entrance nº16) and the Vilarinho junction. de Samardã/Fortunho (entrance nº15)”, and on the 14th, 15th and 16th of July, also between 06:00 and 22:00, “between the Carvalhal junction (entrance nº5) and the north Castro Daire junction ( entry #7).

As a way of compensating users, tolls will not be charged on the following sections of the A24, both directions, and in the periods:

From 00:00 on the 6th of July and until 23:59 on the 21st of July, on the sub-stretch between Vila Pouca Aguiar and Vilarinho de Samardã (Fortunho), and from Node No. 16 to Node No. 15;

Exemption also between 00:00 on the 13th of July and until 23:59 on the 28th of July, on the sub-stretch between Vila Real (IP4) and Carvalhal, from Node nº 14 to Node nº5.

“Fast X”, the tenth film in the “Fast and Furious” series, is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, among others.

‘Fast X’, the film that will end the Fast and the Furious saga, will be divided into two parts, with the premiere of the first part scheduled for May 19, 2023.

