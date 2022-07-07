FIDCs gain “credit” boosted by a new wave of fintechs

FIDCs handled BRL 104.3 billion in issuances in 2021

On June 24th, Neon announced a funding of R$400 million, just two days after Creditas announced to the market that it had raised R$360 million. Before the Brazilian duo, on June 8, the British SumUp made public an operation in which it raised more than R$ 200 million.

More than a simple coincidence in the calendar of the three companies, the announcements only reinforced an ongoing trend in the market: the growing popularity of Fundos de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios, or FIDCs, as the debt securitization vehicles used by the trio are better known. in these captures.

With funds made up of securities that a company has to receive – such as trade notes and credit card installments, FIDCs, until recently, were restricted to large companies. But now they are gaining traction as they enter the agenda of smaller companies and have less time on the market.

“This market was already evolving, but now, fintechs are driving this demand more”, says Giuliano Longo, managing partner of business expansion at Empírica, a manager that, among other FIDCs, is behind the vehicles of the Neon and fintechs like BizCapital, Zippi and a55.

The evolution of Empírica’s operation is a thermometer of this warming. The manager jumped from 22 FIDCs in its portfolio at the beginning of 2021 to 45 funds. Another 19 are in the structuring phase. Today, the company has R$ 8 billion under management, against R$ 6 billion at the beginning of this year.

Data from the consultancy Uqbar add even more color to this scenario. In 2021, the total volume of issuances via FIDCs in Brazil was BRL 104.3 billion, against BRL 71.9 billion in 2020. In 2018, this figure was BRL 43.2 billion.

The participation of fintechs in this pie is also growing. According to the most recent study by Uqbar on this specific segment, FIDCs launched by financial startups totaled BRL 8 billion in the first half of 2021, up 16% over the same period a year earlier.

“Practically every month there is at least one FIDC structured by a fintech”, says Alfredo Marrucho, content manager at Uqbar. “The most salable features of these companies, with greater funding potential, are their assets and portfolios, since, despite high growth, many are still losing money.”

Longo, from Empírica, highlights that, even with different purposes, this advance of FIDCs contrasts with the greater restriction, at that moment, in funding via equity, with venture capital funds. And it meets the need for these companies to leverage their resources and keep their credit operations running.

“In this longer winter, that money raised from equity will need to last longer”, he says. “And then the securitization vehicles fit like a glove. Because the company continues to grow its origination, but ceding these rights to investors who take on the risk of this portfolio.”

This vision is one of the arguments behind BizCapital’s bet, a fintech that works with loans for small and medium-sized companies, in funds of this modality. Created in 2016, the company has a portfolio of around 900,000 active CNPJs and generates, on average, R$50 million per month.

“We always look at all funding options and, considering our scale, the FDIC has the lowest funding cost”, says Luís Leite, head of funding & investor relations at BizCapital. The startup started looking at this alternative in 2019, with a first fund, today, with an equity of R$ 150 million.

Structured by Empírica and Gauss Capital, a second FDIC, worth R$407 million, was launched in November 2021, and has another fintech, Finpass, as a “partner”, and BNDES as an investor. In this vehicle, whose term is six years, the projection is to exceed R$ 430 million by the end of 2022.

“We will start paying the BNDES six years from now. Loans on our platform have an average term of two years, with monthly payments,” says Leite, explaining the account behind the focus on FIDCs. “So, in practice, with this BRL 407 million fund, I can generate more than BRL 1 billion.”

more appetite

Already at the tip of investors, professionals and qualified, who are adding to these statistics, FIDCs emerge as a fixed income option to diversify their portfolios. Especially given the moment of volatility, rising interest rates and greater aversion to risk in the market.

“The FDIC is finding more fertile ground with investors who are more open and more prone to fixed income”, observes Rodrigo Moreira, head of XP Empresas. “And, in the case of startups, it’s a combination of greater familiarity with this instrument and the maturation of these companies’ operations.”

In this first semester, XP structured three issues, compared to 10 funds in the same period of 2021. However, the value of recent FIDCs is much higher. In addition to the BRL 400 million for the Neon vehicle, the package includes a BRL 400 million fund from Credz and a BRL 100 million fund from Plugify.

“Investors have an appetite for products from companies that have already been tested and approved”, says Caio Viggiano, managing director of Itaú BBA, reinforcing this bias. “As the portfolio matures and origination crops are doing well, these companies begin to have access to more resources and cheaper funding.”

According to sources heard by the NeoFeed, the option for funding via FIDC starts to become viable with an issue, on average, starting at R$ 40 million. Below this figure, it is more difficult to close the account, since, despite their advantages, these funds demand a high cost of structuring and management.

In this context, Itaú BBA is yet another example of how this market is evolving towards higher sums. The investment bank ended the first half of 2022 with 20 FIDCs, including the SumUp vehicle, against 9 in the same period a year ago.

With four FIDCs launched between December 2021 and March this year, CloudWalk is part of this Itaú BBA portfolio. The fintech will use the R$ 3.4 billion raised to finance the anticipation of receivables of the more than 300 thousand shopkeepers who use its card machine, called InfinitePay.

In addition to the diversification of this portfolio, which reduces the risk of large losses with default, another aspect that favored the attractiveness of CloudWalk funds, as well as other fintechs, is the fact that they involve the assignment of operations already performed, in this case, receivables , to investors.

“FIDCs give us diversification and a permanent line mattress that is always available to use, without me having to run every day after the quote for assignment of receivables in the market”, says Pablo de Mello, partner at CloudWalk.

He points out other advantages of this expedient. “I already have the price forecast, as I negotiate in the structuring and distribution”, he explains. “This is good for the company’s treasury predictability and gives me peace of mind in managing my receivables prepayments.”

These assumptions, including the anticipation of receivables, also set the tone for iugu’s strategy, a fintech for management and financial automation. In April of this year, the startup announced its first fund in this modality, worth R$100 million, with a term of three years and structured by Bradesco BBI.

“The fund gives us predictability of the cost of financing in the long term”, says André Gonçalves, CFO of iugu. “And it creates a source of investors in regulated operations, in addition to opening up to more series, after an initial lockup period, which allows us to follow the growth of our customers.”

Among other components, this shortcut to new funding is also pointed out by Paula Mendes Caldeira, co-founder and CFO of Plugify, a startup for the leasing of technology equipment, such as notebooks, which raised a first FIDC, in the initial amount of R$ 100 million, in May of this year.

“Our FDIC has a term of 48 months and I can take advantage of its ‘shell’ to make new issues”, he explains. “It is different, for example, from a financial debenture, in which I have to make everything from scratch with each issue.”

Capitalized by an investment by Porto, in January this year, in exchange for 10% in the operation, Plugify will use the money raised in the FIDC exclusively to acquire equipment for lease, in line with the strategy adopted with debt financing since its foundation. of the company in 2017.

“We could access an investment line in the banks, but we would be dependent on their terms”, he says. “In a FIDC, you customize the terms according to your needs. At the same time, the cost is lower because you also customize protections for the investor.”

* With the collaboration of Ivan Ryngeblum