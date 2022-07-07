Fireworks explode near family who run away; Look

A family had to run from where they were after a fireworks display went wrong and ended up being worse than it should have been. The video had 17.4 million views, with 60,000 shares and more than 350,000 likes. The US National Safety Council (NSC) has issued warnings regarding fireworks safety.

The record posted on the NSC’s social media points out that the incident took place on Monday, the 4th of July holiday, but does not detail the identity and whether there were any injuries. The video shows several people sitting in chairs on the lawn in front of a house, while other family members set up a fireworks display.

It all starts with the first bomb going off and sparks flying towards whoever lit the explosive fuse, and it spirals out of control with a fire in the back of a car parked near people.

After that, everyone runs away while the fireworks do damage to the car around. There is no way to see what happens next due to the volume of smoke or if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

Because of the 4th of July celebrations, hospitals across the country dealt with fireworks accidents.

The NSC has listed a number of rules for handling such explosives, and does not recommend using this at home. “The National Safety Council advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals, and not to use fireworks at home. They may be legal, but they are not safe.”

The council also says that annually, fireworks cause an average of 18,500 fires, 1,300 structural fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires. “Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Older children should only use them under adult supervision. Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

For those who do not follow the recommendation, the NSC brings some precautions. “Anyone who uses fireworks or is nearby should wear protective eyewear. Never hold lit fireworks in their hands, never light them indoors. Use them away from people, houses and flammable materials. Never point or throw fireworks at another person. Light only one device at a time and keep a safe distance after lighting.”