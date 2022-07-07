Flamengo opens negotiations to buy Wallace, from Udinese | Flamengo

Proposal at the table, constant dialogue and patience. Flamengo opened negotiations with Udinese to sign Wallace. The first investment for 70% of the economic rights was refused by the Italians, but the negotiations continue with the participation of the player, who is looking for alternatives for the release. Zenit’s Wendel is another who has ongoing talks for the industry.

+ Vidal goes to Maracanã, vibrates a lot with a rout and films the red-blacks

1 of 5 Wallace in the friendly Brazil vs Uruguay, in November 2018 — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Wallace in the friendly Brazil x Uruguay, in November 2018 — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

With another 40 days to go until the transfer window closes, which is open from July 18 to August 15 -, the club understands that it is necessary to have patience for favorable conditions. The first investment was around R$ 20 million. Revealed by Grêmio and Olympic champion in 2016, Wallace, 27, has been with Udinese for three seasons, with 90 games and one goal.

+ Flamengo’s performances: in an apotheotic game, Pedro gets top marks

Wallace was bought by Udinese in mid-2019 for 6 million euros and has a contract until June 2024. Before, he spent three years in Germany, where he defended Hamburg and Hannover 96. In 2017, Flamengo had long negotiations with Hamburg to have the steering wheel on loan and was not successful. At the time, the player declared himself a fan of the club on social media.

2 of 5 In 2017, Wallace made posts with Flamengo products while negotiating a loan — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram In 2017, Wallace made posts with Flamengo products while negotiating a loan — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The firmer talks to buy Wallace do not represent the end of negotiations for Wendel. The red-black board, however, understands that the negotiations with Udinese indicate greater flexibility than with Zenit. As much as there is a loophole for FIFA to suspend the contracts of players who play in Russia for a year, the Russians presented a long list of requirements for release.

See the arrival in Rio de Vidal, new reinforcement of Flamengo

With Everton Cebolinha and Vidal signed, Flamengo has defined two of the three exchanges for the list of entries in Libertadores from the quarterfinals. The regulation also provides for two other changes if the team reaches the semifinals. All reinforcements are only released to enter the field from the 18th of July.

3 of 5 Wallace kicks in Udinese vs Genoa — Photo: Udinese Disclosure Wallace kicks in Udinese vs Genoa – Photo: Udinese

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

4 of 5 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧