Flamengo presents Everton Cebolinha: “I hope to be happy and carry out a very victorious cycle” | Flamengo

Everton Cebolinha is already in his second week of training at Flamengo, and this Thursday the striker was officially presented. The shirt used will be the number 19, the same number that the player used to win the Copa América with the Seleção. He will only be able to debut from the 18th of July, and the tendency is that he is ready to enter the field in the match against Juventude, on the 20th, for the Brazilian.

– I am very happy to fulfill this dream of wearing the Flamengo shirt. Now I will have that privilege. I saw up close the strength of the nation, which affects on the field. I want to have a winning cycle. I’ve played against and I know the difficulty, now I want to try in favor. I hope to be very happy. – said the attacker.

Cebolinha, 26, signed a contract until the end of 2026. He will have a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros for Flamengo, but the amount can reach around 16 million euros depending on variables:

Another 1 million euros for Flamengo’s sporting performance;

10% of a future transfer or 1.5 million euros if the striker stays at Flamengo until December 31, 2025 and achieves individual goals.

Everton Cebolinha’s family accompanied the presentation ceremony. Isa, wife of the new Flamengo reinforcement, was with her children Sophia and Pedro, dressed in the club’s shirt.

Everton Cebolinha was at Benfica, where he stayed for two seasons. Commanded by Jorge Jesus there, he made 95 appearances for the Portuguese club, scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists. In Brazilian football, the striker was revealed at the base of Fortaleza and was traded with Grêmio, before going to Portugal.

In the Rio Grande do Sul team, he won a Copa do Brasil, in 2016, a Libertadores, in 2017, in addition to the Recopa Sudamericana in 2018. Everton was a highlight in the team’s conquest in the 2019 Copa América, being top scorer and revelation player of the competition.

Flamengo’s new reinforcement followed the 7-1 rout against Tolima at Maracanã, as did Chilean Arturo Vidal, probably the next one to be announced. The club is still negotiating with midfielders Wallace, from Udinese, and Wendell, from Zenit.

– I think it’s not just me, I think every player dreams of wearing the Flamengo shirt. Very heavy shirt in Brazilian football and in South America as well. I hope to be happy and carry out a very victorious cycle.

Where do you think you will fit into the team?

– I’ve always been used to playing more on the left side, but during my time at Benfica I played in other positions, but I think Professor Dorival will tell me where it’s best for me to play. Position (wing) that I was not used to doing, as everyone knows. That ended up bothering me. Everyone knows where I’m used to playing. In the last few seasons, I had scored 43 goals. For a striker on the side, for a winger, it’s a lot. It wasn’t what I was used to, but I think it was a learning experience. It can also evolve in the defensive tactical part.

– The last two seasons collectively didn’t go the way we imagined, but that also affects individually. I’ve evolved a lot, I’m mainly focused on Flamengo, and the Seleção depends on what I do here.

Competition to be holder

– I think Flamengo is the only one who stands to gain from this. You have today a qualified team like Flamengo inside South America and Brazil in a tight schedule like ours. Every player wants to play, but I’m prepared to help.

Flamengo’s relationship with the northeast

– In the Northeast, Flamengo’s fans are very strong, I have a group of eight red-black friends on “zap”. Come on shirt. I realize not only a dream of mine, but of close friends.

– The shirt is a number I like, I was champion at Maracanã. I have that number tattooed.

Corinthians in the quarterfinals of Libertadores

– Corinthians is a very difficult opponent. I was hoping yesterday to face Corinthians, but it’s a difficult opponent.

Dating with Flamengo in December

– I was always very sincere with Marcos (Braz), back in January I said that my first thought was to finish the season there. He said that I was always very interested in wearing the shirt. I think the biggest lip-service was Flamengo himself.

Responsibility to defend Flamengo

-The biggest responsibility is to wear the Flamengo shirt. I’m a more complete player. In European football you end up seeing the game differently. I believe this can also contribute to my return.

First contact with the cast

– These months after the first contact, I tried to focus on my work and perform the best at that moment. Then I wanted to rest, I hadn’t had a vacation after two seasons. He was looking for other clubs, mainly from here in Brazil. But I didn’t even want to wait for the window to open

Flamengo enters the field next Sunday (10), at 4 pm, against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship, a team that will be the opponents of the quarterfinals of Libertadores in August.

