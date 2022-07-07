Flamengo thrashes Tolima and catches Corinthians in the Libertadores quarterfinals

Flamengo is in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. With the support of the fans at Maracanã and in a night with overwhelming performance, Rubro-Negro did not let Tolima, from Colombia, breathe, thrashed and advanced in the competition. The 7-1 triumph was built with four goals from Pedro, who became the highlight of the match. Gabigol and Matheus França also hit the net. Defender Quiñonez, who scored an own goal, also did a favor.

In the next phase, the Gávea team will face Corinthians, which passed through Boca Juniors, from Argentina, on penalties.

Dorival Júnior’s team entered the field with an advantage. At the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué, last week, he had won 1-0, with a goal by Andreas Pereira, who has already said goodbye to the club.

Reinforcement of Fla, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal landed in Rio de Janeiro during the afternoon and was at Maracanã to follow the duel. He watched the game in a box, alongside Marcos Braz, vice president of football.

Who did well – Arrascaeta and Pedro

The Uruguayan midfielder was one of those responsible for making Flamengo’s offensive sector flow in a positive way. He assisted Pedro and participated in the second goal. The shirt 14, even, was hunted a lot in the field. The striker was the main character of tonight’s clash when he scored four goals for the first time in his professional career in the same match.

Watch Flamengo’s live

Who was wrong – Cataño

The Tolima midfielder didn’t have much time on the field. The Colombian team, cornered, didn’t manage to have much possession of the ball and didn’t manage to create much. In the midst of this bad moment, coach Hernán Torres removed Cataño and replaced Trujillo.

Pedro turns the name of the game

Scorer of four goals, striker Pedro became the highlight of the match. The shirt 21 also gave a pass to Matheus França’s goal and participated in the bid that generated the own goal of Tolima.

Flamengo’s performance

Flamengo got into the game and had a good first half. Controlling the match, with fast ball recovery, Rubro-Negro had no danger and managed to extend the advantage on the scoreboard. The right side was a highlight, in addition to the duo of Gabi and Pedro.

For the second half, Flamengo maintained its posture and even changed the team only in the 15th minute, when Willian Arão and Victor Hugo were called. Dorival’s team kept the intensity, even with the superiority in the score, and the coach took the opportunity to give rhythm to other players: Rodrigo Caio, Ayrton Lucas and Matheus França.

Tolima’s performance

After the defeat in the first game, at home, Tolima had to adopt a strategy of playing “equal to equal” at Maracanã. In the first minutes, the Colombians even had a good presence in the attacking field, but it didn’t last long. Fla opened the scoring and the visitors got lost on the field, not managing to have the ball and create more solid plays. Even with changes for the second half, Tolima saw the scenario repeat itself and Rubro-Negro took advantage.

Chronology

blinked, goal

Whoever entered a little late missed the first goal of the game. Flamengo opened the scoring before the five minutes of the ball rolling, with Pedro. The striker received from Gabigol, brought it to the middle and activated Arrascaeta, who returned it in the area. The shirt 21 came in, hit it crossed and sent it in the right corner of Cuesta.

Pressure

After the goal, Rubro-Negro applied pressure on the marking and suffocated Tolima, creating chances. The visitors, on the other hand, sought to go ahead to change the negative scenario on the scoreboard, but could not trigger the offensive sector.

Another

Flamengo extended the lead in a move with a good exchange of passes between Arrascaeta, Pedro and Gabigol. Shirt 9 received in the area and hit. Cuesta saved, but the ball hit Quiñónes and went into the goal.

faults

Involved in Flamengo’s exchange of passes, Tolima began to appeal for some fouls, and Arrascaeta was one of the most hunted on the field.

Peter again

The second half started and, again, Flamengo soon scored the net. After lifting Arrascaeta, David Luiz supported the area and Pedro sent it to the goal.

Gabigol scored

Image: Sergio Moraes/Reuters

Gabigol also did his. Shirt 9 received from Arrascaeta, advanced with space and finished placed to make Flamengo’s fourth.

Now on the right side

Tolima was also able to swing the net. After a corner, the ball deflected and left for Quiñonez, who dominated and sent Santos in the left corner. The defender, who had scored an own goal, this time hit the side.

Excited, but…

After the goal, Tolima got a little excited, but it didn’t last long. Pedro took advantage of a cross from the right and, with a header, scored his third in the game.

came in and did

Image: Sergio Moraes/Reuters

Matheus França, who had just entered the field, received a throw, got ahead of Tolima’s goalkeeper and sent it to the net.

Peter for the fourth time

Peter celebrated for the fourth time. After Gabigol’s submission, Cuesta made a good save, but gave a rebound and shirt 21 took advantage.

This was the first time that Pedro scored more than four goals with the Flamengo shirt. Before, the record was the hat-trick in the semifinal of Carioca, against Volta Redonda, in 2021.

Provocation for next decision

The Flamengo crowd began to sing ‘Let’s become Mengo!’ and other songs referring to Atlético-MG, who decides their spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday (13).

Reinforcement at Maracanã

Reinforcing Flamengo, Chilean Arturo Vidal landed in Rio de Janeiro in the late afternoon and was present at Maracanã. The player, who will settle the final procedures to be officially announced, was in a box next to the vice president of Football Marcos Braz.

Chives in the area

Flamengo’s first reinforcement in this window was also present at Maracanã. Cebolinha followed the game from the box and counts the hours to be officially presented by the club. The press conference is scheduled for tomorrow (7), at 2 pm, at CT Ninho do Urubu.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 7 x 1 TOLIMA

Competition: Copa Libertadores – round of the round of 16

Date: July 6, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (Brasilia time)

Place: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Mario Diaz de Vivar (PAR)

assistants: Milciades Saldivar (PAR) and Roberto Canete (PAR)

VAR: Eber Aquino (PAR)

yellow cards: Leo Pereira and David Luiz (FLA); Marulanda (TLM)

goals: Pedro (FLA), at 4’/1ºT; Quiñones (TOL, against), at 20’/1st; Pedro (FLA), at 1’/2ºT; Gabigol (FLA), at 10’/2ºT; Quiñones (TOL), at 17’/2nd; Pedro (FLA), at 21’/2ºT; Matheus França (FLA), at 27’/2ºT; Pedro (FLA), at 33’/2nd

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira (Rodrigo Caio) and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas); Thiago Maia (Willian Arão), João Gomes, Arrascaeta (Matheus França) and Everton Ribeiro (Victor Hugo); Gabriel and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior

TOLIMA: William Cuesta; Jhonatan Marulanda, Julián Quiñones, José Moya and Junior Hernández (Orozco); Bryan Rovira, Rodrigo Ureña, Luis Miranda (Jeison Angulo), Daniel Cataño (Trujillo) and Jeison Lucumí; Miguel Rangel (Juan Caicedo). Technician: Hernan Torres