Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: Gabigol’s “hell” is explained in the STJD; Rooster makes security alert | athletic-mg

The phrase of striker Gabigol, after Atlético-MG 2×1 Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, made Galo go to STJD to present “Notícia de Infração”. The Attorney General of the Court, Ronaldo Piacente, summoned the Rio club and the player to manifest themselves. What happened. Flamengo explained that the content of the interview with its top scorer was directed “to the game on the field”.

– I summoned Gabigol and Flamengo. The club expressed itself by saying in summary that the words spoken by Gabigol – “pressure” and “hell” – concern the game on the field and not directed the fans to incite violence – said Piacente, ge.

The regulatory deadline for Atlético’s complaint to be evaluated by the STJD’s Attorney is 30 calendar days. It will now depend on the individual assessment of one of the prosecutors of the Brazilian sports court. “Now the Notice of Infraction will be distributed to one of the prosecutors, it will depend on his understanding whether he will offer a complaint or not”, added Piacente.

Hulk and Gabigol greet each other during Atlético x Flamengo — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In addition to the STJD, Atlético also made a security alert to public bodies in Rio de Janeiro and also to the CBF itself, informing that they fear the creation of a hostile atmosphere on their trip to the return game of the Copa do Brasil, in Maracanã.

President Sérgio Coelho spoke on the subject:

“We took appropriate measures, communicating the CBF and also the public security authorities of the State of Rio de Janeiro. We hope to have the necessary security”.

– We are very worried about having, in the first game, a Flamengo athlete, right after the match ended, he said that Atlético would see what hell is like at Maracanã. This interview gives a dubious interpretation. We don’t know if he meant to threaten, provoke, or both. But his speech encouraged Flamengo fans to make serious threats to our fans, which spills over into our delegation – said the representative.

In Atlético’s request to the STJD, the club cited two articles from the Brazilian Sports Justice Code. Are they:

Article 243-D: Publicly inciting hatred or violence. Penalty: fine and suspension from 360 to 720 days.

Article 258: Assuming conduct contrary to discipline or sporting ethics. Penalty: suspension from one to six matches.

