Flamengo X Tolima: where to watch Mengão on TV and streaming in the Libertadores round of 16 return game – Monet

Gabigol returned to swing opponents’ nets in recent games. (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

Flamengo x Tolima (COL) face today, Wednesday, the 6th, at 21:30 (Brasília time). The match is valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores (return game) and takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

Having won the first match 1-0, at Tolima’s home, Mengão needs just a draw to qualify for the quarterfinals.

If the Colombian team wins by just one goal, the decision of the spot will be in the penalty shootout. If Tolima wins by two or more goals difference, he remains in the competition.

Remembering that from this edition of the continental tournament, the goal scored as a visitor is not valid as a tiebreaker, therefore, only the goal difference of the two matches is valid and whoever qualifies between Flamengo and Tolima will face Corinthians in the quarterfinals.

Knowing more and more about Flamengo’s squad, coach Dorival Júnior will be able to count on his main players for this decisive game. The expectation is that the coach will select the pair, formed by the scorers Gabigol and Pedro, in the attack, with Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro playing very close to the offensive pair.

In the defensive part, goalkeeper Santos has already gained the trust of the cast and the crowd and solved the problem of the position.

Even with the defeat playing at home, Tolima still trusts the classification. In this edition of Libertadores, the Colombian team has already won América-MG and Atlético-MG playing here in Brazil. The top scorer Caicedo appears as hope to take advantage of the chances that the team creates, but ends up wasting it in the matches.

It’s Mengão very close to the Libertadores quarterfinals. Don’t miss a match between Flamengo and Tolima, who will face each other today, Wednesday, the 6th, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), broadcast on ESPN (subscription channel) and via the Star+ app (streaming).