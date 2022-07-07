Fluminense x Ceará: Mosaic image leaks for Fred’s farewell | fluminense

One of the surprises prepared for Fred’s farewell won’t be such a surprise anymore. This Wednesday, an image of the mosaic that the fans are putting together for the match Fluminense x Ceará on Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship, leaked on social media. Game that will be the last of the idol before retirement.

The mosaic was prepared in a futsal court inside the club’s headquarters in Laranjeiras, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Place that can be seen from the buildings on the outskirts of Fluminense.

The photo reveals that the image will be Fred’s volley goal in the 1-0 victory over Flamengo, at Engenhão, for the 2012 Brazilian Championship (see video below). This goal that was elected, in a ge poll in 2020, with more than 60 thousand votes, the most beautiful in the history of Brazilian clubs.

The goal of Flamengo 0 x 1 Fluminense for the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2012

On Saturday there will also be Fred masks for fans in the stands. Another novelty announced by the club for the day of the game is a concert by singer Belo. The presentation will be on the stadium lawn, starting at 5 pm and lasting about 45 minutes. The pagodeiro promises to lift the crowd with hits like “Derê”, “Before Saying Goodbye”, “Perfume” and “Farol das Estrelas”.

In a farewell rhythm, Fred doesn’t hide his desire to feel the affection of the fans up close at the moment of goodbye. In a live on Fluminense’s official Instaram, shirt 9 declared that he would like to go to Laranjeiras after the match against Ceará, but highlighted that the action is unfeasible due to restrictions in place.

Fred also said that he would like to make a commemorative game between the 2009 and 2012 Flu squads, but declared that Maracanã does not have a date to give up the stadium: “We are having difficulty doing that”, he said.

The club lives the “Fred week” and has been preparing daily surprises until Saturday, when the Maracanã will be packed and full of programs before and after the match. Events inside the Maracanã will begin as soon as the stadium gates open in the afternoon, usually two hours before the match – so it will be important to arrive early this time.

And after the final whistle, there will also be a final moment to mark the fans’ farewell with their idol. As it is the only post-game attraction, there is a risk of an eventual stumble “putting water on the beer”. But, if that is the case, internally there is hope that the tricolors will have the understanding that “the heart will have to speak louder”.