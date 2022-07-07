Fred receives affection from Fluminense fans at the door of CT | fluminense

There are only two days left for Fred’s farewell to the pitch with the Fluminense shirt, scheduled for this Saturday, against Ceará, at 19:00, at Maracanã. And throughout this week, fans have been vigil at the door of CT Carlos Castilho to get a contact or at least see the idol in his last moments of his playing career.

1 of 5 On the eve of retirement, Fred meets Fluminense fans on his way out of CT — Photo: Rogério Siciliano On the eve of retirement, Fred meets Fluminense fans on the way out of CT — Photo: Rogério Siciliano

In the late afternoon of this Thursday, about 40 fans were waiting for shirt 9 to leave the training center. And doing justice to the role of idol, Fred made a point of stopping to meet the fans, who took pictures and got the striker’s autograph.

– Exciting. I’m trying to give back as much as possible. I arrived at 7:30 am here in the CT already with the crowd out here and I’m leaving now at almost five in the afternoon with the crowd also out here. Enough people. The guys even made a barbecue – Fred told the Grupo Globo report on his way out of the CT.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Some of the fans were at the door of the CT waiting for Fred since the beginning of the day – Fluminense trained in the morning – as was the case of a family, who arrived at the place around 8 am. And they had to be patient to wait for the idol, who spent the afternoon after the activity making recordings and only left the CT after 4pm.

2 of 5 Fluminense fans camp outside the CT to meet Fred — Photo: Rogério Siciliano Fluminense fans camp outside the CT to meet Fred — Photo: Rogério Siciliano

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Fred’s penultimate act was last Saturday, in the 4-0 victory over Corinthians. The striker came in in the final minutes of the game and swung the net, his 199th goal with the tricolor shirt, to the delight of the fans who filled the Maracanã and to the striker himself, who couldn’t hold back his emotion.

The number 9 is now anxiously awaiting to know how his last act as a football player will be, in the duel against Ceará, this Saturday, 7pm, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. SporTV and Premiere broadcast the match live.

4 of 5 Fred takes a photo with Fluminense fans on the way out of CT — Photo: Rogério Siciliano Fred takes a picture with Fluminense fans on the way out of CT — Photo: Rogério Siciliano

– I’m living these last intense moments, without rest, without pause. It’s getting marked in my heart and in my memory and I’m going to see what God has in store for us on Saturday. If a goal comes out, if we win the game, it would be the last act as a player to be able to feel this hug from all our fans.

What is already known is that the Fluminense fans have sold out all available tickets and are preparing a big party at Maracanã for their great idol.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧