Full schedule and all UFC results for the year 2022

Click below to review all UFC fights at:
UFC Dos Anjos vs Fiziev
July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas (USA)
MAIN CARD (22:00 GMT):
Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev
Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan
Bantamweight: Douglas D’Silva vs Said Nurmagomedov
Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman
Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes
Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey
PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):
Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios
Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey
Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore
Featherweight: David Onama vs Garrett Armfield
Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson
Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov
UFC Ortega vs Rodriguez
July 16, 2022 in Long Island (USA)
MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):
Featherweight: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez
Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos
Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov
Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs Su Mudaerji
Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain
Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate
PRELIMINARY CARD (12:00, Brasília time):
Middleweight: Puna Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula
Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore
Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs Billy Quarantillo
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs Da Un Jung
Featherweight: Herbert Burns v Khusein Askhabov
Middleweight: Dwight Grant v Dustin Stoltzfus
Welterweight: Philip Rowe vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote
UFC Blaydes vs Aspinall
July 23, 2022 in London
MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):
Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall
Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis
Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt
Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson
Flyweight: Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy
Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir
PRELIMINARY CARD (12:00, Brasília time):
Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic
Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce
Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa
Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson
Flyweight: Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo
Welterweight: Claudio Hannibal vs Nicolas Dalby
UFC 277
July 30, 2022 in Dallas (USA)
MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):
Bantamweight: Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich
Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez
Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith
PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs Don’Tale Mayes
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Matt Semelsberger
Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose
Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales
Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova
Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein
Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria
Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha
UFC Marreta x Hill
August 6, 2022, in Las Vegas (USA)
EVENT CARD (to date):
Light heavyweight: Thiago Marreta vs Jamahal Hill
Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal
Strawweight: Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger
Bantamweight: Mayra Sheetara vs Stephanie Egger
Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez
Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Sam Alvey
Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs Sergey Spivak
Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs Bryan Battle
Welterweight: Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan
Light Heavyweight: Shamil Gamzatov vs Misha Cirkunov
Flyweight: Priscila Pedrita vs Ariane Lipski
UFC Vera vs Cruz
August 13, 2022 in San Diego (USA)
EVENT CARD (to date):
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz
Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo
Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs Bruno Blindado
Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov
Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann
Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski
Flyweight: Allan Pure Bone vs Malcolm Gordon
UFC 278
August 20, in Salt Lake City (USA)
EVENT CARD (to date):
Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards
Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili
Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha vs Luke Rockhold
Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov
Lightweight: Leo Santos vs Jared Gordon
Bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova
Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker
Flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs Daniel Miojo
Bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs Jay Perrin
Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa
Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana
Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs Shana Young
UFC Gane vs Tuivasa
September 3, 2022 in Paris
EVENT CARD (to date):
Heavyweight: Cyril Gane vs Tai Tuivasa
Flyweight: Jessica Piledriver vs Manon Fiorot
Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori
Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Abusupiyan Magomedov
Middleweight: Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov
Featherweight: Zarah Fairn dos Santos vs Ailin Perez
Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs John Makdessi
Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley
UFC 279
September 10, 2022, location to be announced
EVENT CARD (to date):
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
Lightweight: Trey Ogden vs Daniel Zellhuber
Lightweight: Nikolas Motta vs Cameron VanCamp
Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf
Heavyweight: Jailton Malhadinho vs Shamil Abdurakhimov
Strawweight: Elise Reed vs Melissa Martinez
Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs Louis Cosce
Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson
Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs Heili Alateng
UFC Sandhagen vs Yadong
September 17, 2022, location to be announced
EVENT CARD (to date):
Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong
Featherweight: Andre Fili vs Lando Vannata
Flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs Sijara Eubanks
Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs Pat Sabatini
Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs Diana Belbita
Flyweight: Melissa Gatto vs Gillian Robertson
Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Zé Colméia
Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs Chidi Njokuani
UFC
October 1, 2022, location to be announced
EVENT CARD (to date):
Bantamweight: Leah Letson vs Chelsea Chandler
Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs Jesse Ronson
Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs Cheyanne Vlismas
Lightweight: Andre Fili vs Lando Vannata
Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs Guido Cannetti
UFC
October 15, 2022, location to be announced
EVENT CARD (to date):
Strawweight: Angela Hill vs Lupita Godinez
UFC 281
October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi
* Events or fights not officially confirmed by the UFC