Full schedule and all UFC results for the year 2022

UFC Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (22:00 GMT):

Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan

Bantamweight: Douglas D’Silva vs Said Nurmagomedov

Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman

Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios

Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore

Featherweight: David Onama vs Garrett Armfield

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson

Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov

UFC Ortega vs Rodriguez

July 16, 2022 in Long Island (USA)

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez

Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs Su Mudaerji

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain

Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate

PRELIMINARY CARD (12:00, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Puna Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore

Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs Billy Quarantillo

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs Da Un Jung

Featherweight: Herbert Burns v Khusein Askhabov

Middleweight: Dwight Grant v Dustin Stoltzfus

Welterweight: Philip Rowe vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote

UFC Blaydes vs Aspinall

July 23, 2022 in London

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson

Flyweight: Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir

PRELIMINARY CARD (12:00, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson

Flyweight: Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo

Welterweight: Claudio Hannibal vs Nicolas Dalby

UFC 277

July 30, 2022 in Dallas (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Bantamweight: Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs Don’Tale Mayes

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Matt Semelsberger

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Ramiz Brahimaj vs Michael Morales

Flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs Mariya Agapova

Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs Ludovit Klein

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha

UFC Marreta x Hill

August 6, 2022, in Las Vegas (USA)

EVENT CARD (to date):

Light heavyweight: Thiago Marreta vs Jamahal Hill

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal

Strawweight: Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger

Bantamweight: Mayra Sheetara vs Stephanie Egger

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez

Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Sam Alvey

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs Sergey Spivak

Welterweight: Takashi Sato vs Bryan Battle

Welterweight: Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan

Light Heavyweight: Shamil Gamzatov vs Misha Cirkunov

Flyweight: Priscila Pedrita vs Ariane Lipski

UFC Vera vs Cruz

August 13, 2022 in San Diego (USA)

EVENT CARD (to date):

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz

Flyweight: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo

Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs Istela Nunes

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs Bruno Blindado

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov

Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann

Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski

Flyweight: Allan Pure Bone vs Malcolm Gordon

UFC 278

August 20, in Salt Lake City (USA)

EVENT CARD (to date):

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha vs Luke Rockhold

Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov

Lightweight: Leo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova

Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker

Flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs Daniel Miojo

Bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs Jay Perrin

Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs Shana Young

UFC Gane vs Tuivasa

September 3, 2022 in Paris

EVENT CARD (to date):

Heavyweight: Cyril Gane vs Tai Tuivasa

Flyweight: Jessica Piledriver vs Manon Fiorot

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Abusupiyan Magomedov

Middleweight: Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov

Featherweight: Zarah Fairn dos Santos vs Ailin Perez

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs John Makdessi

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley

UFC 279

September 10, 2022, location to be announced

EVENT CARD (to date):

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Lightweight: Trey Ogden vs Daniel Zellhuber

Lightweight: Nikolas Motta vs Cameron VanCamp

Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf

Heavyweight: Jailton Malhadinho vs Shamil Abdurakhimov

Strawweight: Elise Reed vs Melissa Martinez

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs Louis Cosce

Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs Heili Alateng

UFC Sandhagen vs Yadong

September 17, 2022, location to be announced

EVENT CARD (to date):

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs Lando Vannata

Flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs Sijara Eubanks

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs Pat Sabatini

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs Diana Belbita

Flyweight: Melissa Gatto vs Gillian Robertson

Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Zé Colméia

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs Chidi Njokuani

UFC

October 1, 2022, location to be announced

EVENT CARD (to date):

Bantamweight: Leah Letson vs Chelsea Chandler

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs Jesse Ronson

Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs Cheyanne Vlismas

Lightweight: Andre Fili vs Lando Vannata

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs Guido Cannetti

UFC

October 15, 2022, location to be announced

EVENT CARD (to date):

Strawweight: Angela Hill vs Lupita Godinez

UFC 281

October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi