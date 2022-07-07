function against ‘spy’ may be created soon

O Whatsapp is the messaging application preferred by Brazilians, who today use the tool for both personal and work purposes. But this means that the demand for new functions does not exist. Quite the contrary: there are resources that have been requested for years by account owners.

One of the most requested functions is more control over privacy. The user wants to be able to control, for example, which contacts can know when he is online in the messenger.

new feature

Keeping an eye on these demands, the company is working on a new feature to hide online status. The novelty is still in the early stages of development, available only for the Beta version for iPhone.

Images leaked by portals that accompany WhatsApp tests show that the feature will be in the same menu where it is possible to hide the “Last seen”. The account owner will be able to choose which contacts he wants to omit the information from: “Everyone”, “Nobody”, “My contacts” and “My contacts except…”.

When will the feature be released?

The expectation is that testing with Android devices will start soon. After the results, the company should take some time to fix possible bugs and improve the feature.

There is still no forecast for the news to reach all WhatsApp users, but there are expectations that this will occur in the coming months. Despite the excitement of many people, it is worth remembering that some features tested by the company are discarded.