Gazeta chief is accused of guiding exchange of nudes for articles

According to information obtained by the UOL portal and published this Thursday, 7th, the head of the sports department at TV Gazeta de São Paulo, Michelle Giannella, is accused of having asked reporters to send half-naked photos to press officers or athletes in exchange for articles and interviews.

Credit: Reproduction / TV GazetaGazeta chief is accused of guiding reporters to exchange nudes for stories

The report stated that it heard two former employees, who did not want to be identified and they would have said that they received the request on two occasions. In addition to them, five more people who were in meetings with the Head of Sports at Gazeta, and said that the request was actually made by Michelle.

According to the sources heard by UOL, the guidelines to exchange nudes for articles became frequent when Michelle was promoted to manager of the Sports department at Gazeta, in 2019.

“I’ve experienced a lot of machismo in the Gazeta, and I used to play around to get space. It got better, and when that sort of thing was finally out of fashion, I had to hear such nonsense from a woman. She spoke with a smile on her face. I felt like an incompetent who could only work if she showed her body,” said one of the reporters involved in the case.

“She told the journalist to send a photo in a bikini to get an interview. And the most unbelievable thing is that she speaks in front of everyone, as if it were natural”, declared a reporter who witnessed the scene.

To UOL, Michelle denied the orientation. “That doesn’t exist, that’s a lie. I’m a woman, I’ve been in this job for 24 years and I’ve never used my body to expose myself or to get something from an athlete. And tell a woman to send a photo in a bikini to a publicist? For God’s sake, people, don’t have that.” She says she is the victim of a plot formed by employees “who did not accept the dismissals”.

Gazeta also denied that there are any complaints in HR against Michelle, despite the two UOL sources saying they made the complaints.

In a statement the Gazeta said: “the allegations of moral harassment in the sports department are unfounded. There are no internal or legal records on the subject, which came to our attention only through the press. However, based on these signals, we inform you that the personnel management of the sports department is being closely monitored with the aim of ensuring the maintenance of the good professional environment of the team”.

