Get ready to cry with laughter with ”Thor: Love and Thunder” – Culture

Natalie Portman reprises her role as astrophysicist Jane Foster and once again rocks the heart of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) (photo: Disney/Disclosure) The mighty Thor is back in theaters in his most flamboyant and exciting adventure: “Thor: Love and Thunder”. After three films and several appearances in other Marvel productions, the character returns to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, astrophysicist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and his ex-hammer, Mjolnir.

This is the second film in the franchise directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who gained worldwide recognition when he directed “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017). The director is known for his acid humor and ability to film awkward and absurd situations. Here, he makes no difference. “Amor e trovo”, which opens this Thursday (7/7) in Brazilian cinemas, has the same intense and chaotic rhythm as its predecessor.

Thor is on his most nonsensical journey since making his screen debut more than 11 years ago. Gossip is the word of the day: get ready to cry with laughter at the first last scene. This is also the most exciting Thunder God solo adventure. All the characters, both returning and new additions to the cast, have full and heartfelt arcs, tragic and human.

Chris Hemsworth once again portrays Thor, a Marvel Comics character created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, based on the Norse deity of the same name. After all these years and so many victories, Hemsworth and Waititi prove why the superhero is the only one of the main Avengers to keep winning solo films: Thor reinvents himself with each new battle.

Joke

Comic book purists: don’t expect to see the same Thor from the comics. The God of Thunder in cinemas does not take itself seriously and is not loaded with all the drama it has in the comics. Waititi and Marvel are increasingly interested in exploring Thor’s comic streak and charisma: everything in the film is a potential joke and the comic book mythology serves only as inspiration.

The last time we saw the God of Thunder, he was overweight (really!) and lazy and had just definitively defeated Thanos, along with the other Avengers, in “Endgame”, having left Earth along with the Guardians. of the Galaxy, to rediscover its purpose. We find Thor in “Love and Thunder” still emotionally lost and displaced from his new team.

This time, as the title gives, the Thunder God is after love. So, coincidentally, Natalie Portman resurfaces on screen as Thor’s former love interest, astrophysicist Dr. Jane Foster. Portman, who only participated in the first two films in the franchise, had left the role in 2013, after “Thor: The Dark World”.

Still shaken by the confrontation with Thanos, the God of Thunder is in search of self-knowledge and purpose in the new plot.

(photo: Disney/Disclosure)

lady thor

The actress agreed to return to the role after being called upon by Taika Waititi, who came with a promise to reinvigorate the character and turn her into something more than just the Thunder God’s love interest. “They came up to me and said, ‘We’ve got this idea for you, which was a story from the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,’ and I was like, ‘That’s very interesting!'” the actress told ET. Online.

“Love and Thunder” adapts a recent story from the comics, in which Jane Foster, who found herself with advanced cancer, receives a call from the ancient and classic Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, and becomes worthy to lift it, transforming it. if in the Mighty Thor. Comic book readers will be happy with this part of the story: Jane Foster’s arc as Norse Goddess is very well adapted.

The great novelty of the film is the presence of Christian Bale – the chameleon known, among many other roles, for Batman in “The Dark Knight” (2008) – who plays the villain, Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. The character, who was also introduced in the comics recently, is an alien monk, originally devoted to the gods, but who turns against all deities when they abandon him and his family.

Although the character has a classic revenge arc, Bale’s performance and the motivations that lead Gorr to oppose the gods elevate the villain to the level of the best Marvel antagonist since Thanos. The Butcher of the Gods fits perfectly into Thor’s quest for love and purpose and serves as a good adversary to the God of Thunder and his allies.

Again, comic book readers: don’t expect Gorr to be 100% faithful to the comics. Waititi and Bale were inspired by the context and idea of ​​the villain to create something new and fit it into the story they wanted to tell.

Battle

Returning from “Thor: Ragnarok” is Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. At the end of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), the character has become the new king of Asgard, and, in her first scenes, we see her adjusting to her new reality and responsibilities. Right away, we realize that Valkyrie misses the battlefield.

When the film was announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, both Thompson and producer Kevin Feige said that Valkyrie’s bisexuality would be explored. “Amor e trovo” makes subtle allusions to this – the character openly mentions her sexuality in dialogue – without delving into this aspect of Valkyrie.

In one of the most hilarious scenes of his career, Russell Crowe briefly plays the great king of Olympus, Zeus. The lightning god of Greek mythology has appeared repeatedly in recent years in major Hollywood blockbusters and has been played by Liam Neeson, Luke Evans and Sean Bean.

Surprise

Waititi’s Zeus, however, has – of course – a different feel. Crowe plays a lazy, narcissistic, hedonistic king who is far more concerned with his orgies than the imminent threat. Anyone who remembers the actor as the ideal Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in “Gladiator” (2000) will be surprised to see his performance on stage.

Also present in the film are the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt as Star-Lord; Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer; Karen Gillan as Nebula; Pom Klementieff as Mantis; Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Vin Diesel as Groot. The team appears in the initial moments of the plot and, despite the special participation, does not take the spotlight off Hemsworth and Portman.

With Asgard, the land of the Norse gods, destroyed in the latest film, “Love and Thunder” takes Thor and company into entirely new worlds. The visuals are extremely colorful and flamboyant, with a lot of – sometimes excessive – use of visual effects. The chaotic and frantic script is reflected in the setting of each of the film’s scenarios.

One of the main criticisms of the latest Marvel movies has been the excess of interconnection between, not only in relation to the cinematographic productions, but also the series that have debuted on the streaming service of Disney studios, Disney+.

To situate the audience, Waititi found a brilliant way to recap the necessary information for the story, in the form of narrations that the character Korg (played by the director himself) directs to the spectators, as if he were telling legends around a campfire.

In addition to Taika Waititi’s playfulness and acid humor, “Love and Thunder” is a film with heart. A blend of romantic comedy and space adventure, Thor’s journey to acceptance and life purpose concludes in a heartwarming scene, especially for those who have followed him for more than a decade.

“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”

(“Thor – Love and tunder”, USA, 2022. 119 min). Directed by: Taika Waititi. With Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman. On display from Thursday (7/7) in theaters of the Cineart, Cinemark, Cinesercla and Cinpolis networks.

KNOW MORE

Director made fun of even Hitler

Today a name associated with films in the Marvel Universe, New Zealander Taika Waititi also frequented the art film circuit with the dramatic comedy “Jojo Rabbit” (2019), which he directed and in which he acted as the dictator Adolf Hitler. In the plot, which gave Waititi the Oscar for the adapted screenplay, the boy with the title has Hitler as his imaginary friend. He lives alone with his mother, played by Scarlett Johansson (also an Oscar nominee; the film was nominated for six categories), and has Hitler as his adviser to become a brave boy. Waititi made the risky choice of portraying Nazism through humor and even said that he took on the role of Hitler because of the difficulty of finding another actor to do so.

*Intern under the supervision of the editor Silvana Arantes