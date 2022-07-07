Gigabyte announces 55-inch 4K gaming monitor with Android TV

THE gigabyte unveiled the new S55U gaming monitor with 4K UHD resolution and Android TV support. Powered by Quantum Dot technology, the 55-inch gaming-oriented display promises “amazing images with sharpness and clarity” in PC titles and next-gen consoles.

One of the highlights of the S55U gaming monitor is the support for an HDMI 2.1 connection with a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz. This feature ensures a smoother experience and higher quality images in PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games.

In this way, users can play next-gen console titles in 4K resolution at 120 Hz. As well as taking advantage of the support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG technologies, which increase the quality of the displayed content.

Gigabyte’s S55U gaming monitor brings several features aimed at gaming (Image: Disclosure / Gigabyte)

According to Gigabyte, the S55U monitor has a color depth of 10 bits, a maximum brightness of up to 1,500 nits with HDR, and covers 96% of the color gamut of the DCI-P3 standard. Then the gaming screen displays 1.07 billion colors with greater brightness, accuracy and tonal consistency.

Making the experience even richer, the panel has local dimming technology. The screen divided into 132 zones can only darken the necessary areas, ensuring better contrast and more detailed images with HDR, although it is not as accurate as technologies such as OLED, Mini LED or Micro LED.

Adding to the immersion during games, the gaming monitor has two 10W stereo speakers. In addition, users can enjoy high-definition Dolby Atmos and DTS HD audio technologies.

Adapting to different titles, the model still offers several exclusive features. Aim Stabilizer Sync reduces motion blur in games, while Black Equalizer brings out the details hidden in dark corners without affecting the rest of the scene.

Gigabyte has not yet released the launch price of the S55U gaming monitor (Image: Disclosure/Gigabyte)

Android TV and various connections

Another attraction of Gigabyte’s S55U gaming monitor is the Android TV operating system. In addition to being a high quality gaming screen, users can watch content from major streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

On the connections side, the S55U has two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB 2.0. In addition, the model supports Bluetooth wireless connection and dual band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz).

release forecast

So far, Gigabyte has not released the launch date and price of the gaming monitor. However, some North American retailers already have pages dedicated to the product, indicating that the debut should take place in the coming weeks.

Source: Gigabyte, 9to5Toys