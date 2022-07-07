Globo will show the film Dumbo

Globo will screen at Cinema Especial this Wednesday (06) the film Dumbo. Released in 2019, the film stars Michael Keaton, Danny Devito, Colin Farrell, Eva Green. The production was directed by Tim Burton. The feature airs after Pantanal, at 10:35 pm.

The film tells the story of World War I equestrian artist and amputee Holt Farrier returns after the war to his previous employer, the Medici Brothers’ Circus, directed by Max Medici. The circus has financial problems and Medici reveals that he was forced to sell his horse stable after Holt’s wife and co-artist Annie died from the Spanish flu outbreak; and after being informed by Holt of the loss of his arm at the Battle of Argonne, Medici hires him as caretaker of the pregnant Asian elephant at the Circus Mother Ella Jumbo. She gives birth to a calf with unusually large ears, and Medici orders Holt to hide them, fearing how the public might react to such a deformity.

In the upcoming movie at the Cinema Especial, the calf accidentally reveals its ears at its debut performance in Joplin, Missouri, and the crowd laughs and mockingly names the calf “Dumbo” as they toss it with peanuts and other objects. Mrs. Jumbo, horrified and enraged by her son’s mistreatment, breaks into the ring, causing extensive damage and bringing down the large tent, while also accidentally killing a handler who antagonizes her. Anticipating public outrage over the incident, Medici resorts to selling Ms. jumbo. Holt’s son and daughter Joe and Milly Farrier comfort Dumbo and discover that he can fly by flapping his ears. The kids also discover that feathers are the key to Dumbo’s will to fly.