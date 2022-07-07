Google will distribute 500,000 scholarships for the technology area

With excellent opportunities and good remuneration, the IT market is an excellent option for those looking for a position in the job. Because of this, Google, a giant in the technology segment, with the aim of encouraging inclusion in the job market, will offer more than 500,000 scholarships in the area.

In order to participate, the selection process will have some stages, the first being intended for registration until July 13th.

Read more: Applications open for 10,000 scholarships for women in technology

courses offered

The courses are divided into 4 areas, all of them with high demand for professionals in the job market. Check out:

Data analysis: Dedicated to professionals who collect and transform data to help make business decisions;

Dedicated to professionals who collect and transform data to help make business decisions; UX Design: Professionals who will be responsible for facilitating the user experience for physical and digital products;

Professionals who will be responsible for facilitating the user experience for physical and digital products; Project management: Responsible for ensuring that a technology company’s projects and teams achieve maximum performance;

Responsible for ensuring that a technology company’s projects and teams achieve maximum performance; IT Support: Responsible for solving network and hardware problems on a company’s machines.

Registrations

For those interested, applications can be made by website of the Center for Company-School Integration (CIEE), which is a partner of Big Tech in offering the courses. There, students will be able to find the four courses available with around 200 class hours each, with certificates issued upon completion.

In addition, the classes will be recorded, so scholarship holders will be able to access them whenever they want, allowing them to adapt the course to their schedules. In addition, quotas will be offered to people in situations of financial vulnerability, LGBTQIA+, women and black people.

In addition, certain requirements must be met to gain access to the scholarship, such as: